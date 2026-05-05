Cardi B Polarizes Internet With Puffy Marc Jacobs Outfit At The Met Gala

Cardi B showed up to the 2026 Met Gala in custom Marc Jacobs and immediately became one of the most talked-about looks of the night... for better or worse depending on who you ask.

She wore a giant sheer dress with black lace overlay and padded forms that widened the shoulders and exaggerated the lower body into rounded shapes. The internet had a lot of thoughts. One person on X wrote "I need to hear more from the designer because right now all I see is lace covered intestines."

That's Met Gala reactions for you. Cardi leaned into the theme fully and the crowd split right down the middle.

She also wore custom pink knee-high Marc Jacobs platform boots with red lacing running up the front. The shoes were mostly hidden once she hit the carpet, but they were visible leaving the hotel beforehand.

This was Cardi's seventh Met Gala appearance. She has never shown up quietly. That streak is very much intact.

Worth noting that Cardi revealed on the carpet that she was actually sick and battling a fever. She showed up in a giant sculptural gown with a fever and still generated more conversation than most people in the room. Overall, it's pretty on-brand for Cardi.

Cardi B At The Met Gala

The Marc Jacobs look was inspired by the Hans Bellmer's disjointed dolls. That lead to the padded, exaggerated shapes across the gown. The sheer black lace also sat over a flesh-toned base, with colorful accents. Lavender, coral, orange, and pink peeked through the fabric in scattered spots.

The shoulders were significantly widened and the lower body ballooned outward, creating an almost cartoon like silhouette from a distance. The platform boots featured a rounded inflated toe, thick front platform, and a block heel that curved inward at the back.