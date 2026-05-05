Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Officially Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Five years ago, Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run. In the aftermath of the hit-and-run, Charles Polevich spent some time in jail. Subsequently, Nicki's mother, Carol Maraj, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Polevich.
According to TMZ, that wrongful death lawsuit has officially been settled. As per the court documents, the settlement was worked out back in March of this year. At this time, there is no information on how much the settlement was worth. What we do know is that Maraj was seeking damages for loss of companionship.
Polevich did not make this settlement easy on the Maraj family. Months ago, Polevich tried to subpoena Nicki Minaj with the goal of securing a deposition.
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Carol Maraj and Charles Polevich Settle
The goal of the deposition was to scrutinize Nicki's lyrics to prove that she had an unhappy childhood and that Carol had an unhappy marriage. In Polevich's mind, this could lower the amount of damages he would have to pay. In the end, he never got his deposition, and a settlement happened regardless.
This was a very sad time for the Maraj family, and we cannot imagine the pain they had to go through during the legal proceedings. Polevich ended up spending one year in jail for his crime, which included both hit-and-run and evidence tampering charges.
At this time, Nicki Minaj has not commented on the results of the settlement.