Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Officially Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Charles Polevich killed Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj in a hit-and-run five years ago, leading to a wrongful death lawsuit.

This was a very sad time for the Maraj family, and we cannot imagine the pain they had to go through during the legal proceedings. Polevich ended up spending one year in jail for his crime, which included both hit-and-run and evidence tampering charges.

The goal of the deposition was to scrutinize Nicki's lyrics to prove that she had an unhappy childhood and that Carol had an unhappy marriage. In Polevich's mind, this could lower the amount of damages he would have to pay. In the end, he never got his deposition, and a settlement happened regardless.

According to TMZ , that wrongful death lawsuit has officially been settled. As per the court documents, the settlement was worked out back in March of this year. At this time, there is no information on how much the settlement was worth. What we do know is that Maraj was seeking damages for loss of companionship.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!