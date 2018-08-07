Carol Maraj
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mom Starts Program For Domestic Violence VictimsWith her help, survivors will get access to free services from a top-tier plastic surgeon.ByBen Mock901 Views
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mother Files $150 Million Lawsuit After Father’s Hit-And-Run Death64-year-old Robert Maraj was struck by a car and killed back in February.Byhnhh3.6K Views
- GramNicki Minaj Celebrated By Mom On Birthday With Cute Baby PicsMama Maraj was more than excited to share a few throwback Minaj photos for her daughter's big day.ByErika Marie205.8K Views
- GramNicki Minaj Baby News Confirmed By Her Mother In Sweet IG PostCarol Maraj shared her excitement at being a grandmother but didn't say if Nicki had a boy or a girl.ByErika Marie10.3K Views
- GossipNicki Minaj's Mom's Post Convinces Fans She's Given BirthA portion of Nicki Minaj's supportive fanbase thinks that the rapper has already given birth, starting rumors following her mother's post.ByAlex Zidel18.6K Views
- GramNicki Minaj Praised By Mom: "Motherhood Already Looks Beautiful On You!"As fans await more news about Nicki's baby, her mom shares a sweet message.ByErika Marie5.9K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mom Carol Maraj "Would Love" To Collab With Daughter On Gospel TrackShe recently released a pop single about self-love.ByErika Marie7.6K Views
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj's Mother Pressures Her To Have Kids: "Her Biological Clock Is Ticking"Carol Maraj really wants her some grandchildren.ByAlex Zidel13.3K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mother Releases New Song "What Makes You"So that's where Nicki gets her voice from!ByAlex Zidel63.7K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mother Announces New Music, Previews Snippet Of SongLike daughter, like mother.ByErika Marie19.6K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mom Relieved Of Her Involvement In The Rapper's LawsuitThe "Queen" plays a good game of dodge and hide.ByZaynab13.2K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mom Roped Into Rapper's $50K Lawsuit, Served With Legal Documents: ReportLawyers are going to great lengths to get through to the rapper.ByZaynab90.3K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj & Her Mom Look Like Twins In NYFW PhotosNicki and her mom Carol Maraj posted up at the Oscar De La Renta show.ByAlex Zidel17.3K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mom Set To Reveal "Shocking News" On Her Son's Child Rape CaseCarol Maraj will be discussing her son's sentencing.ByChantilly Post35.4K Views