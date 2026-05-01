Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack - Album by Jay Worthy

Jay Worthy is back with the latest installment of his "Once Upon A Time" series and it is packed with dope features.

Jay Worthy has a history of dropping quality albums. Last year, he gave us a pair of Once Upon A Time projects. Today, he is back with the latest installment in the series, Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack. This 16-track album is packed with features from the likes of Method Man , Mozzy, Rome Streetz, and many more. It is a project that takes you on a journey through Worthy's transition from life in Canada to Los Angeles. It's a dope album, and one that is filled with layered production choices, and some personal bars.

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