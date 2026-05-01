Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack - Album by Jay Worthy

BY Alexander Cole
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Jay Worthy is back with the latest installment of his "Once Upon A Time" series and it is packed with dope features.

Jay Worthy has a history of dropping quality albums. Last year, he gave us a pair of Once Upon A Time projects. Today, he is back with the latest installment in the series, Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack. This 16-track album is packed with features from the likes of Method Man, Mozzy, Rome Streetz, and many more. It is a project that takes you on a journey through Worthy's transition from life in Canada to Los Angeles. It's a dope album, and one that is filled with layered production choices, and some personal bars.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack
  1. Intro ft. Yellowdawg
  2. Checkmate ft. Mozzy
  3. I Wish ft. LNDN DRGS
  4. The Big ft. LE$ & Premo Rice
  5. I Can't Relate ft. 9th Wonder
  6. 2night
  7. Visions ft. Method Man
  8. Same Song ft. Shyheim
  9. The 4 Tops ft. T.F, Sha Hef, & Vicasso
  10. Mail Order Bride ft. A$AP Twelvyy & Isa P Anchorman
  11. Rosie Perez ft. Boldy James & TAS
  12. Kalifornication ft. YG Hoodie
  13. Ghetto Smile Interlude ft. Gwen Bunn
  14. No Price ft. Novelist
  15. If I ft. Rome Streetz & Evidence
  16. Outro ft. Yellowdawg
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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