Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack - Album by Jay Worthy

Jay Worthy has a history of dropping quality albums. Last year, he gave us a pair of Once Upon A Time projects. Today, he is back with the latest installment in the series, Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack. This 16-track album is packed with features from the likes of Method Man, Mozzy, Rome Streetz, and many more. It is a project that takes you on a journey through Worthy's transition from life in Canada to Los Angeles. It's a dope album, and one that is filled with layered production choices, and some personal bars.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack
- Intro ft. Yellowdawg
- Checkmate ft. Mozzy
- I Wish ft. LNDN DRGS
- The Big ft. LE$ & Premo Rice
- I Can't Relate ft. 9th Wonder
- 2night
- Visions ft. Method Man
- Same Song ft. Shyheim
- The 4 Tops ft. T.F, Sha Hef, & Vicasso
- Mail Order Bride ft. A$AP Twelvyy & Isa P Anchorman
- Rosie Perez ft. Boldy James & TAS
- Kalifornication ft. YG Hoodie
- Ghetto Smile Interlude ft. Gwen Bunn
- No Price ft. Novelist
- If I ft. Rome Streetz & Evidence
- Outro ft. Yellowdawg