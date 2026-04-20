Time Heals Everything - Album by Blu & Exile

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tsod tsod
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blu & Exile are back with their new album "Time Heals Everything," which features high-level rapping and production.

Blu & Exile are two collaborators who always seem to deliver whenever they get together. They have dropped classics over the years, and on Monday, they dropped off a new album, Time Heals Everything. The singles for the project have been fantastic, so it only makes sense that the entire project would live up to the hype. On this new project, we get high-level lyrics, flows, beats, and everything in between. We also get some solid features from the likes of Rome Streetz, ICECOLDBISHOP, Ahmad Anwar, Black Thought, and many more. Definitely start your week off right and give this record a chance.

Release Date: April 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Time Heals Everything
  1. Soul Unusual
  2. Shoe Laces ft. Ahmad Anwar
  3. Crumbs ft. Rome Streetz & ICECOLDBISHOP
  4. The Bag
  5. Hard Times ft. Fashawn
  6. I Don't Rhyme
  7. Lazy Afternoon ft. Ahmad Anwar
  8. In My Window ft. TOBi
  9. T.S.O.D. ft. Black Thought
  10. Time Heals Everything ft. Jimetta Rose, Voices of Creation, Saba
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
1.86.0-CM7SAQDWQVUSL24R6YSWD5AMBA.0.1-5 Mixtapes Blu & Exile Reassert Themselves With "Love (the) Ominous World"
News Conway & Big Ghost LTD Bring Heat On "If It Bleeds, It Can Be Killed"
News Westside Gunn Drops "Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B" Ft. Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, Tyler, The Creator, & More
Vices Mixtapes Currensy and Harry Fraud Keep It Brief On "Vices"
Comments 0