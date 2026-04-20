Time Heals Everything - Album by Blu & Exile

Blu & Exile are two collaborators who always seem to deliver whenever they get together. They have dropped classics over the years, and on Monday, they dropped off a new album, Time Heals Everything. The singles for the project have been fantastic, so it only makes sense that the entire project would live up to the hype. On this new project, we get high-level lyrics, flows, beats, and everything in between. We also get some solid features from the likes of Rome Streetz, ICECOLDBISHOP, Ahmad Anwar, Black Thought, and many more. Definitely start your week off right and give this record a chance.
Release Date: April 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Time Heals Everything
- Soul Unusual
- Shoe Laces ft. Ahmad Anwar
- Crumbs ft. Rome Streetz & ICECOLDBISHOP
- The Bag
- Hard Times ft. Fashawn
- I Don't Rhyme
- Lazy Afternoon ft. Ahmad Anwar
- In My Window ft. TOBi
- T.S.O.D. ft. Black Thought
- Time Heals Everything ft. Jimetta Rose, Voices of Creation, Saba