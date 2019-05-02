Blu & Exile
- NewsBlu & Exile Drop Off New Project "Miles: From An Interlude Called Life"Blu & Exile deliver their latest offering, "Miles."
By Aron A.
- NewsBlu & Exile Drop Off "The Feeling"Blu & Exile prepare for the release fo their forthcoming project, "Miles."By Aron A.
- NewsBlu & Exile Drop Off Nine Minute Track "Roots Of Blue"Blu & Exile come through with another new single off their upcoming "Miles" album, this time dropping the nine-minute "Roots Of Blue." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBlu & Exile Return With "Miles Davis" Along With Album AnnouncementOff of their forthcoming project, "Miles," Blu & Exile release the first single "Miles Davis."By Aron A.
- SongsBlu & Exile Brew A Revolution With "Power To The People"Blu & Exile nourish our minds with this old-school Hip Hop and "woke" track. By Aida C.
- NewsBlu & Exile Release Old School Hip Hop Vibe EP "True & Livin"The pair reunited to create a hot record with a classic hip hop feel.By Erika Marie
- NewsBlu & Exile Reunite For New EP & Single "True & Livin"The pair are hitting the road to promote the new record.By Erika Marie
