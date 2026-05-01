Drake Honors Lil Wayne Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

Even though Drake and his Young Money pals don't work together too often anymore, he still has tremendous love for them. We are going to focus on Lil Wayne in particular here though because Drizzy has made a change to his Instagram profile.

As caught by Kurrco, he updated his profile picture to a new photo of a younger Weezy F. Baby. If we had to guess, it looks like this is a shot of the Louisiana great from the late 90s to early 2000s.

This is not the first time Drake has honored his mentor in this way of course. At one point, the OVO boss used another older picture of Wayne where he was with his daughter. This one is just of Tha Carter creator giving the camera the middle finger while simultaneously throwing up a love-you gesture.

In the end, this probably won't mean too much. His other IG profile of picture him didn't really lead to anything specifically. But with this update occurring just two weeks out from ICEMAN, it could be something to look back on and say, "Maybe Drake was hinting at something."

The most obvious thing this could mean is that Lil Wayne will be on the album.

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What Should Fans Expect With ICEMAN?

That would be a welcome sight as the last time they were on the same track was in 2021. That year, Nicki Minaj put out a single for the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty called "Seeing Green."

We are just going to wait and see if this happens though as Drake has been hush hush about the album's innerworkings. Features, the number of songs, and even the album cover has yet to be unveiled. The only concrete detail we have is the release date which is May 15.

Drake's collaborators and insiders have been giving fans some interesting things to chew on ahead of its release though. For instance, INSIDER HUB on X claims that the format for ICEMAN will be something totally new for The Boy. What that means yet, we don't know. It could just be a different method of track sequencing that he's never used before, but that's just a guess.