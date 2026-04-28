Vince Staples Unveils Cover Art & Release Date For New Album "Cry Baby"

Over the weekend, Vince Staples surprised fans with a new song called "Blackberry Marmalade." The song came with a unique music video, which depicted a mass shooter targeting a diner. It's a song with a message, and Staples clearly has an artistic vision for this next chapter of his career.

In fact, the music video is quite harrowing. It is told from a POV perspective, which is quite rare these days. Overall, this makes for a more realistic take on what these shootings can look like.

On Tuesday morning, Vince Staples came through with a major announcement. As you can see below, he revealed that his new album is coming out on June 5th. The album is called Cry Baby, and the cover art consists of a red backdrop and a baby wearing an American flag diaper. The baby even has a strand of blond colored hair on the top of its head, which immediately makes you think of Donald Trump.

Vince Staples Has A New Album Coming

When you consider some of the imagery here, paired with the music video, it becomes clear what Staples is looking to convey on this next album. Themes of white supremacy and white entitlement are certainly going to be present. Staples has never shied away from being critical of political power structures. However, he has never gone this far with his imagery, which makes it clear that this album is going to be a powerful one.

There have been some big releases so far this year. We've gotten J. Cole and A$AP Rocky, and we will also be getting Drake in just a couple of weeks from now. Adding Vince Staples to the mix just proves that 2026 has been a great year for the genre.