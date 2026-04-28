Vince Staples Unveils Cover Art & Release Date For New Album "Cry Baby"

BY Alexander Cole
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The Vince Staples Show S2
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Vince Staples speaks onstage during The Vince Staples Show S2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
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Vince Staples dropped "Blackberry Marmalade" over the weekend, and now, he is back with a special announcement.

Over the weekend, Vince Staples surprised fans with a new song called "Blackberry Marmalade." The song came with a unique music video, which depicted a mass shooter targeting a diner. It's a song with a message, and Staples clearly has an artistic vision for this next chapter of his career.

In fact, the music video is quite harrowing. It is told from a POV perspective, which is quite rare these days. Overall, this makes for a more realistic take on what these shootings can look like.

On Tuesday morning, Vince Staples came through with a major announcement. As you can see below, he revealed that his new album is coming out on June 5th. The album is called Cry Baby, and the cover art consists of a red backdrop and a baby wearing an American flag diaper. The baby even has a strand of blond colored hair on the top of its head, which immediately makes you think of Donald Trump.

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Vince Staples Has A New Album Coming

When you consider some of the imagery here, paired with the music video, it becomes clear what Staples is looking to convey on this next album. Themes of white supremacy and white entitlement are certainly going to be present. Staples has never shied away from being critical of political power structures. However, he has never gone this far with his imagery, which makes it clear that this album is going to be a powerful one.

There have been some big releases so far this year. We've gotten J. Cole and A$AP Rocky, and we will also be getting Drake in just a couple of weeks from now. Adding Vince Staples to the mix just proves that 2026 has been a great year for the genre.

Over the coming weeks, we hope to hear more singles from Staples, who clearly has some big plans for this upcoming body of work. His June release could be an early Album of the Year contender.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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