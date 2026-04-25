Blackberry Marmalade – Song by Vince Staples

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Vince Staples is back with the gruff new single "Blackberry Marmalade," which should be a refreshing direction for longtime fans.

It looks like Vince Staples is dropping a new album soon, and we couldn't be more excited. That's because he just dropped the new single "Blackberry Marmalade" and its music video. Thematically, it's one of the Long Beach artist's most despondent, aggressive, but sadly resonant tracks to date. Both the lyrical content and the visuals speak on themes of state-sanctioned violence against Black people in the United States, Black plight, mass shootings, and more. The video itself is striking, as it depicts Vince and other Black people dying in a mass shooting from a first-person perspective, with the perpetrator taking his own life at the end. The end of the video features the following Martin Luther King Jr. quote: "So the question is not whether we will be extremists, but what kind of extremists we will be."

Sonically, it's a shift for Staples, as the punk-tinged alternative rock instrumental adds more fire and anger to the track. "Blackberry Marmalade" is impressive and powerful for many reasons, and we can't wait to hear what Vince Staples has next.

Release Date: April 25, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / Alternative Rock

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Blackberry Marmalade

Empires built on bloodstained ground,
Kanye West, I pray they all fall down,
London Bridge, they're trying to cross you now,
Don't crash out, Dirty Diana

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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