Blackberry Marmalade – Song by Vince Staples

It looks like Vince Staples is dropping a new album soon, and we couldn't be more excited. That's because he just dropped the new single "Blackberry Marmalade" and its music video. Thematically, it's one of the Long Beach artist's most despondent, aggressive, but sadly resonant tracks to date. Both the lyrical content and the visuals speak on themes of state-sanctioned violence against Black people in the United States, Black plight, mass shootings, and more. The video itself is striking, as it depicts Vince and other Black people dying in a mass shooting from a first-person perspective, with the perpetrator taking his own life at the end. The end of the video features the following Martin Luther King Jr. quote: "So the question is not whether we will be extremists, but what kind of extremists we will be."