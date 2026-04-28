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Vince Staples new album
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Vince Staples Unveils Cover Art & Release Date For New Album "Cry Baby"
Vince Staples dropped "Blackberry Marmalade" over the weekend, and now, he is back with a special announcement.
By
Alexander Cole
April 28, 2026