Vince Staples Depicts Mass Shooting In "Blackberry Marmalade" Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Vince Staples Performs At History
TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 23: Vince Staples performs at History on October 23, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
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Vince Staples' new single "Blackberry Marmalade" is about racism in the United States and violent responses to (and from) its corrupt system.

Vince Staples has never shied away from sociopolitical topics in his music or personal life, something his new song "Blackberry Marmalade" and its music video prove powerfully. The track and visuals are broadly about racism against Black people in the United States and the prevalence of violence in its corrupt system. More specifically, it seems to question the difference between "anti-establishment" violence and retribution that actually addresses systemic issues.

This angle emerges from the video's framing, depicting a mass shooter from a first-person perspective. First, the shooter confronts and shoots Vince before heading into a restaurant and shooting the Black people inside. At the end, the shooter takes his own life. Then, the music video shows the following 1963 quote from Martin Luther King Jr's "Letter From Birmingham Jail": "So the question is not whether we will be extremists, but what kind of extremists we will be."

This is all outsider analysis, but there's a lot to dive into with "Blackberry Marmalade." Lyrical references include exploitation of Black music genres and financial plight, Black U.S. presidential candidates like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, and much more.

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Vince Staples' "Blackberry Marmalade"

We will see if the Long Beach MC comes through with a new album sooner rather than later. "Blackberry Marmalade" is a striking single not just for its themes, but also for its sound. The punk-adjacent rock instrumental is a nice change of pace for him, calling back to his earlier aesthetics in his career and showing off a bit more vocal dynamism than usual.

Elsewhere, Vince Staples sadly got his show canceled recently, but he has other endeavors to focus on. This new album will hopefully be a part of that.

In terms of the political tone of its single, maybe the project is a larger reflection of these themes. Vince is seemingly questioning misdirected violence in the United States and how resistance and aggression, especially at the hands of white people, don't provide change for folks that actually need it. In fact, whether at the hands of citizens or the state, these forces often use resistance and aggression to quell that necessary change.

If an album is really on the way, this will be this catalog's first entry since Vince Staples' excellent 2024 album, Dark Times. We can't wait to dive in.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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