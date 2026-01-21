“The Vince Staples Show” Canceled By Netflix Due To Low Viewership

Fans patiently awaiting the next season of The Vince Staples Show are in for a disappointment. Deadline recently confirmed that the series has been canceled by Netflix, meaning a third season is off the table for the time being. Per the outlet, the series was canceled due to low viewership, as it was fairly well-received. It scored 94% with critics and 88% with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. With 1.7M views, the second season was No. 1,446 on Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report.

As expected, social media users are expressing their thoughts about the cancellation on Twitter/X, making it clear that they didn't see it coming. "Y’all canceled THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW?! Some mfkin haters," one user writes. "The Vince staples show being cancelled really hurt my heart," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Sad, that was a good show."

Staples starred in the series alongside Andrea Ellsworth, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Beau Billingslea, Naté Jones, and more. He has yet to publicly address the cancellation at the time of writing.

Vince Staples After Hours

Vince Staples performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

During an appearance on the After Hours podcast last February, Staples opened up about his creative process and the concept behind the show.

“The way the show was written — and this was always the intention — The Vince Stapes Show is not about Vince Staples as a character,” he explained at the time. “It’s about a perspective. It’s The Vince Staples Show because I made it not because it’s about me."

"I think that was a hard thing for a lot of people to grasp," the Compton-born performer also added. "Going from writing for me and then writing for the characters it became kind of a disconnect because they’re expecting me to come in and write a show about myself, but I’m writing a show about other people and how they view me in the world.”