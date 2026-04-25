DJ Vlad Responds To Conspiracy Theory About AllStar JR's VladTV Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Vlad Responds Conspiracy Theory AllStar JR VladTV Interview
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 06: DJ Vlad attends Big Sean "Hall of Fame" Listening Event at 41 Broad Street on August 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Reports emerged claiming AllStar JR was arrested on his way to a VladTV interview, which DJ Vlad has cleared the air around.

DJ Vlad is a controversial hip-hop figure, notably due to long-standing conspiracy theories about his VladTV interviews getting people in legal trouble. AllStar JR is the latest candidate of this, as reports alleged a California arrest while on the way to an interview.

As such, folks continue to joke about Vlad being like the police and accusing him of impacting AllStar's case. On his VladTV program, the commentator addressed this notion and explained what actually happened from his perspective.

"In the last couple of days, we had talked to AllStar JR in terms of booking him to do an interview to talk about the whole situation," he remarked. "We set a date, we set a time. It was going to be in Detroit. I wasn't going to be there. It was going to be remote... Earlier that day, we had a conversation about some of the topics we were going to cover in the interview. The conversation wasn't taped. If the feds want any level of cooperation from me, I'm already not cooperating. I'm going to be pleading the Fifth.

"I always protect my guests, I have a long history of this..." Vlad continued. "I'm not going to talk about what we talked about in our phone conversation... The studio was booked... Everyone was excited to do it... He didn't show up, so we canceled. About an hour after that, I get a text from AllStar JR that says the feds picked him up. It's a horrible situation. I can tell you I had absolutely nothing to do with that situation."

DJ Vlad and his colleague also clarified how authorities arrested AllStar in Detroit. Elsewhere, he dismissed the notion from critics that he's a "fed" for his VladTV interviews.

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Why Was AllStar JR Arrested?

AllStar JR was arrested for alleged possession of a firearm as a person with a felony history. However, the root of the situation is unclear. Through his social media activity and other reports on NBA Ben 10, folks online are accusing him of shooting Ben during an attempted robbery. Law enforcement authorities still haven't confirmed whether or not they will pursue this.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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