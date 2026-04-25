DJ Vlad Responds To Conspiracy Theory About AllStar JR's VladTV Interview

DJ Vlad is a controversial hip-hop figure, notably due to long-standing conspiracy theories about his VladTV interviews getting people in legal trouble. AllStar JR is the latest candidate of this, as reports alleged a California arrest while on the way to an interview.

As such, folks continue to joke about Vlad being like the police and accusing him of impacting AllStar's case. On his VladTV program, the commentator addressed this notion and explained what actually happened from his perspective.

"In the last couple of days, we had talked to AllStar JR in terms of booking him to do an interview to talk about the whole situation," he remarked. "We set a date, we set a time. It was going to be in Detroit. I wasn't going to be there. It was going to be remote... Earlier that day, we had a conversation about some of the topics we were going to cover in the interview. The conversation wasn't taped. If the feds want any level of cooperation from me, I'm already not cooperating. I'm going to be pleading the Fifth.

"I always protect my guests, I have a long history of this..." Vlad continued. "I'm not going to talk about what we talked about in our phone conversation... The studio was booked... Everyone was excited to do it... He didn't show up, so we canceled. About an hour after that, I get a text from AllStar JR that says the feds picked him up. It's a horrible situation. I can tell you I had absolutely nothing to do with that situation."

DJ Vlad and his colleague also clarified how authorities arrested AllStar in Detroit. Elsewhere, he dismissed the notion from critics that he's a "fed" for his VladTV interviews.

Why Was AllStar JR Arrested?