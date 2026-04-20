Kehlani Unveils All-Star Cast For Upcoming Self-Titled Album

BY Zachary Horvath
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Jul 15, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Singer-songwriter Kehlani performs during halftime at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
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Kehlani, after nearly two years, is coming back with a new album. It's self-titled and it will be her fifth studio LP of her career.

Two-time Grammy winning R&B artist Kehlani is dropping a new album this week. That's exciting news on its own as she's been buzzing with songs like "Folded," for example. However, making things even better are the features attached to what is going to be her self-titled LP.

For what could be the Oakland native's most personal body of work to date, she's sparing no expense in the guest list department. Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Cardi B, Brandy, Big Sean, USHER, Missy Elliott, Lil Jon, Clipse, and Leon Thomas will appear.

Overall, it's nice mixture of voices both new and familiar for the soon-to-be 31-year-old vocalist. The songs with USHER, Lil Jon, Big Sean, and Clipse will be her first them. However, Pusha T and Kehlani do have a collab in "Retribution" on the former's King Push - Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude.

Brandy and Missy Elliott are interesting cases as well. The former was featured on a "Folded" remix, whereas the latter appeared on "Back and Forth." That track is one of three singles (along with "Folded" and "Out The Window") to make the 17-song tracklist.

We don't know where everyone will land though as the song titles and feature placements are hidden for now.

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Kehlani's Upcoming Performances

However, fans won't have to wait long as her fifth studio album drops this Friday, April 24 (her birthday). Kehlani announced this tape last month.

A press release describes this effort as an "intimate and fearless body of work that reflects her clarity, confidence, and creative freedom." In terms of what to expect it will be "Exploring themes of love, transformation, vulnerability, and growth. The album presents Kehlani fully in her element—raw, reflective, and unapologetically herself."

If you are also looking forward to hearing this album live, Kehlani's got performances coming up very soon. In fact, she announced an album listening party in New York tomorrow night. If you want more information on how to attend, click the link here.

A little bit later this spring, the "Toxic" singer will be at Roots Picnic which takes place on the weekend of May 30-31st.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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