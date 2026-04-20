Kehlani Unveils All-Star Cast For Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Two-time Grammy winning R&B artist Kehlani is dropping a new album this week. That's exciting news on its own as she's been buzzing with songs like "Folded," for example. However, making things even better are the features attached to what is going to be her self-titled LP.
For what could be the Oakland native's most personal body of work to date, she's sparing no expense in the guest list department. Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Cardi B, Brandy, Big Sean, USHER, Missy Elliott, Lil Jon, Clipse, and Leon Thomas will appear.
Overall, it's nice mixture of voices both new and familiar for the soon-to-be 31-year-old vocalist. The songs with USHER, Lil Jon, Big Sean, and Clipse will be her first them. However, Pusha T and Kehlani do have a collab in "Retribution" on the former's King Push - Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude.
Brandy and Missy Elliott are interesting cases as well. The former was featured on a "Folded" remix, whereas the latter appeared on "Back and Forth." That track is one of three singles (along with "Folded" and "Out The Window") to make the 17-song tracklist.
We don't know where everyone will land though as the song titles and feature placements are hidden for now.
Kehlani's Upcoming Performances
However, fans won't have to wait long as her fifth studio album drops this Friday, April 24 (her birthday). Kehlani announced this tape last month.
A press release describes this effort as an "intimate and fearless body of work that reflects her clarity, confidence, and creative freedom." In terms of what to expect it will be "Exploring themes of love, transformation, vulnerability, and growth. The album presents Kehlani fully in her element—raw, reflective, and unapologetically herself."
If you are also looking forward to hearing this album live, Kehlani's got performances coming up very soon. In fact, she announced an album listening party in New York tomorrow night. If you want more information on how to attend, click the link here.
A little bit later this spring, the "Toxic" singer will be at Roots Picnic which takes place on the weekend of May 30-31st.
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