Kehlani — Album by Kehlani (ft. Lil Wayne, Clipse, Cardi B, Big Sean, Missy Elliott, Usher + more)

BY Tallie Spencer
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Kehlani's self-titled album feels like a reset and a reintroduction at the same time.

The wait is finally over. Kehlani is stepping into a defining moment with the release of her self-titled fifth studio album, Kehlani. Today also marks a special moment because it's the singers 31st birthday. Therefor, the project feels intentional, personal, and perfectly timed following one of the biggest years of her career.

Coming off her first Grammy wins for “Folded,” Kehlani enters this era with a different level of confidence and clarity. The self-titled approach says it all. This is her fully stepping into who she is, both sonically and emotionally. The album also brings together a stacked feature list. From legends like Lil Wayne, Clipse, Brandy, Missy Elliott, and Usher to newer collaborators like Leon Thomas, the lineup reflects Kehlani’s ability to sit at the center of R&B’s evolving landscape. More than anything, Kehlani feels like a statement of identity.

After years of consistent releases, this one feels like a reset and a reintroduction at the same time.

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Kehlani

Tracklist For Kehlani
  1. Intro (2026)
  2. Anotha Luva (feat. Lil Wayne)
  3. No Such Thing (feat. Clipse)
  4. Folded
  5. I Need You (feat. Brandy)
  6. Oooh
  7. Back and Forth (feat. Missy Elliott)
  8. Shoulda Never (feat. Usher)
  9. You Got It
  10. Out the Window
  11. Still
  12. Call Me Back (feat. Lil Jon & T-Pain)
  13. Pocket (feat. Cardi B)
  14. Lights On (feat. Big Sean)
  15. Sweet Nuthins (feat. Leon Thomas)
  16. Cruise Control
  17. Unlearn
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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