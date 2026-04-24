Kehlani — Album by Kehlani (ft. Lil Wayne, Clipse, Cardi B, Big Sean, Missy Elliott, Usher + more)

The wait is finally over. Kehlani is stepping into a defining moment with the release of her self-titled fifth studio album, Kehlani. Today also marks a special moment because it's the singers 31st birthday. Therefor, the project feels intentional, personal, and perfectly timed following one of the biggest years of her career.

Coming off her first Grammy wins for “Folded,” Kehlani enters this era with a different level of confidence and clarity. The self-titled approach says it all. This is her fully stepping into who she is, both sonically and emotionally. The album also brings together a stacked feature list. From legends like Lil Wayne, Clipse, Brandy, Missy Elliott, and Usher to newer collaborators like Leon Thomas, the lineup reflects Kehlani’s ability to sit at the center of R&B’s evolving landscape. More than anything, Kehlani feels like a statement of identity.