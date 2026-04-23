Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Hater Who Says She's Not A "Bad B**ch"

BY Tallie Spencer
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57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Chloe Bailey attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Bailey is making it clear she can be both.

Chloe Bailey isn’t letting social media users define her. Especially when it comes with unsolicited opinions about who she should be. The singer and performer recently found herself in the middle of an online exchange after responding to a prompt on X asking, “what is life teaching you right now?” Bailey kept it simple and confident. She replied that she’s learned she’s a “bad b*tch.” The comment quickly caught attention, including from one user who pushed back on her self-description.

The critic replied, “No you’re not. You’re actually a cute lil lovely girl. Stop forcing it,” suggesting Bailey was putting on an image that didn’t align with how they perceived her. But Bailey wasn’t here for the commentary. She fired back with a response that made her stance clear.

“yes. i am a cute lil lovely girl and a bad b*. don’t put me in a box,” she wrote. Her response quickly gained traction online, with fans rallying behind her message about duality and self-definition. "Social media got people thinking they know you more than yourself," one person commented in TheShadeRoom's post. "How you gonna tell me who I am?"

Read More: Chlöe Bailey Gives Us Several "Casual Slays" In Fashion-Forward IG Photo Dump

Chloe Bailey Responds To The Haters

Bailey’s clapback taps into a broader conversation about how women in entertainment, especially Black women, are often boxed into narrow archetypes. Whether it’s being labeled as “sweet” or “edgy,” there’s frequently an expectation to pick one identity and stick with it. Bailey’s response challenges that notion, emphasizing that personality and self-expression aren’t one-dimensional.

"A woman can be whatever she wants!" one person came to her defense. "why tf they always coming for Chloe???" another wrote.

The moment also reflects Bailey’s ongoing evolution as an artist. From her early days as part of Chloe x Halle to her current solo run, she’s leaned into a more confident, sensual image while still maintaining the grounded, warm personality fans have come to know. For her, the two don’t cancel each other out. They coexist.

While the exchange was brief, it struck a chord with many online who echoed the same sentiment: people can be multifaceted.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Gives Fans An Up Close Look At Her Coachella Outfit

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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