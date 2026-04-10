Back And Forth - Song by Kehlani & Missy Elliott

Kehlani has become a beacon of consistency in the R&B world over the past few years. Meanwhile, Missy Elliott remains one of the most legendary artists in the history of hip-hop. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that these two would want to link up with one another. They did so on the track "Back And Forth," which dropped on Friday. This song is a fantastic merging of sounds. From Kehlani's powerful vocals to Missy Elliott's flows, this is a track that just works. With Kehlani preparing a new album, fans are certainly in for a treat.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Kehlani
Quotable Lyrics from Back And Forth
Why you so quiet?
The silence hit like sirens (Woo)
If looks could kill, well then, tonight might get violent
When the fit too fire, you always get too firin'