Back And Forth - Song by Kehlani & Missy Elliott

Kehlani has teamed up with the legendary Missy Elliott for a new song called "Back And Forth," which is going to excite a ton of fans.

Kehlani has become a beacon of consistency in the R&B world over the past few years. Meanwhile, Missy Elliott remains one of the most legendary artists in the history of hip-hop. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that these two would want to link up with one another. They did so on the track "Back And Forth," which dropped on Friday. This song is a fantastic merging of sounds. From Kehlani's powerful vocals to Missy Elliott's flows, this is a track that just works. With Kehlani preparing a new album, fans are certainly in for a treat.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!