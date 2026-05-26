DJ Akademiks has been extremely critical of Kendrick Lamar, especially in the aftermath of the Drake beef. Of course, Akademiks is a huge Drake fan, so this should come as absolutely no surprise. In fact, Ak was in ICEMAN Episode 4, which just goes to show how strong his bond with Drake actually is.

Now that ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR are dominating the charts, Ak is looking to take a victory lap of sorts. He has been streaming a whole lot as of late, and as per usual, Kendrick Lamar has been a hot topic of conversation.

In a recent clip posted by his alternate account on X, Ak claims that street rappers have been telling him that Lamar killed rap. How? Well, his moralizing against Drake in the beef has created discourse that is beginning to infiltrate every single discussion about every single artist.

DJ Akademiks On Kendrick Lamar

Akademiks argues that previously, no one questioned whether or not the artists they listened to were good people. In fact, he argues that fans wanted to listen to artists with legal troubles and checkered pasts. However, following the beef, Kendrick has made it so that some fans are constantly taking a stand against those they deem morally reprehensible.

Ultimately, one has to wonder which artists are telling Ak these things. You also have to wonder how genuine of a take this take is, given Ak's proximity to Drake.