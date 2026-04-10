Chicken Talkin Bastard – Album by BossMan Dlow

BossMan Dlow keeps his momentum going with new album Chicken Talkin Bastard. It's a 20-track, high-energy project that leans fully into the sound that made him one of rap’s fastest-rising names. After breaking out in 2024 with viral hits like “Get In With Me,” Bossman Dlow has built a lane centered on charisma, hustle talk, and catchy, repeatable flows. This album doubles down on that formula, blending Southern trap with elements of Michigan-style rap, turning everyday flexes into something almost motivational.