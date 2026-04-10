Chicken Talkin Bastard – Album by BossMan Dlow

BossMan Dlow keeps his momentum going with new album Chicken Talkin Bastard. It's a 20-track, high-energy project that leans fully into the sound that made him one of rap’s fastest-rising names. After breaking out in 2024 with viral hits like “Get In With Me,” Bossman Dlow has built a lane centered on charisma, hustle talk, and catchy, repeatable flows. This album doubles down on that formula, blending Southern trap with elements of Michigan-style rap, turning everyday flexes into something almost motivational.
“Motion Party,” one of the project’s standout singles, helped set the tone early. The track brought his signature energy to a wider audience, even landing on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a go-to pregame anthem. Across Chicken Talkin Bastard, Dlow keeps things fast-paced and digestible, rarely overextending songs but making sure each one hits. Features from G Herbo, Trey Songz, DaBaby, and OJ Da Juiceman add variety without taking away from his presence.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Chicken Talkin Bastard
Tracklist For Chicken Talkin Bastard
- Chicken Talkin Bastard (feat. YKNIECE)
- 99 Problems
- How I’m Livin
- Motion Party
- Gas Money
- Ain’t Easy (feat. G Herbo)
- Flood
- You So Pressure (feat. Trey Songz)
- Naked Hustle
- Goddess (feat. DaBaby)
- Tendernism (feat. BossMan Pac)
- Plays of the Week
- Starter Pack
- Nothin Like Me
- Let’s Go Get Em
- Big Dawg Status (feat. OJ Da Juiceman)
- Act Like Money
- Iceberg
- Self Made
- I Fell Off (feat. Goldenboy Countup)