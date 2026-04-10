Chicken Talkin Bastard – Album by BossMan Dlow

BY Tallie Spencer
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The new project is filled with summer anthems.

BossMan Dlow keeps his momentum going with new album Chicken Talkin Bastard. It's a 20-track, high-energy project that leans fully into the sound that made him one of rap’s fastest-rising names. After breaking out in 2024 with viral hits like “Get In With Me,” Bossman Dlow has built a lane centered on charisma, hustle talk, and catchy, repeatable flows. This album doubles down on that formula, blending Southern trap with elements of Michigan-style rap, turning everyday flexes into something almost motivational.

“Motion Party,” one of the project’s standout singles, helped set the tone early. The track brought his signature energy to a wider audience, even landing on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a go-to pregame anthem. Across Chicken Talkin Bastard, Dlow keeps things fast-paced and digestible, rarely overextending songs but making sure each one hits. Features from G Herbo, Trey Songz, DaBaby, and OJ Da Juiceman add variety without taking away from his presence.

Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Chicken Talkin Bastard

Tracklist For Chicken Talkin Bastard
  1. Chicken Talkin Bastard (feat. YKNIECE)
  2. 99 Problems
  3. How I’m Livin
  4. Motion Party
  5. Gas Money
  6. Ain’t Easy (feat. G Herbo)
  7. Flood
  8. You So Pressure (feat. Trey Songz)
  9. Naked Hustle
  10. Goddess (feat. DaBaby)
  11. Tendernism (feat. BossMan Pac)
  12. Plays of the Week
  13. Starter Pack
  14. Nothin Like Me
  15. Let’s Go Get Em
  16. Big Dawg Status (feat. OJ Da Juiceman)
  17. Act Like Money
  18. Iceberg
  19. Self Made
  20. I Fell Off (feat. Goldenboy Countup)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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