Freddie Gibbs To Allegedly Appear In GTA VI, And We Have The Details

GTA VI is set to be released in November of 2026, and there is a feeling that the game could be delayed, yet again. Originally, the game was set to be released in November of 2025. However, Rockstar Games was forced to delay the game until May 2026. Subsequently, the game was delayed yet again.

This is going to be the biggest game of all time. From the graphics to the map to the realism, there is this sense that GTA VI is the most ambitious game ever created. Overall, fans just want to get their hands on it. Furthermore, they want some kind of trailer or gameplay teaser to latch onto. Rockstar Games is great at keeping things under wraps, and fans are all too familiar with this.

Every few months, a few details leak. These details come from the laid-off Rockstar employees who never got to finish the game. Some details are brought forth by hackers, while others are delivered by people with inside knowledge of the game, who can't seem to hold in their excitement.

The Hip-Hop Gamer is the latter of these options, and in an interview with PC Gamer, he offered up a huge teaser that involves rapper Freddie Gibbs.

Freddie Gibbs In GTA VI?

As The Hip-Hop Gamer explains, there is a side mission with a superstar rapper who accidentally left CM Punk's face bloody. A quick Google search will tell you that the rapper in question would be Freddie Gibbs.

There are expected to be more than a few hip-hop cameos in the game. It was revealed that a rapper would be a character in the game and that there was even going to be a music studio involved. We also expect there to be a couple of hip-hop radio stations in the game.