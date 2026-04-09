Freddie Gibbs To Allegedly Appear In GTA VI, And We Have The Details

BY Alexander Cole
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EMPIRE 2026 Grammy Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Freddie Gibbs attends EMPIRE 2026 Grammy Party on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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"GTA VI" promises to be the biggest game ever made, and on Wednesday, some exclusive information was revealed involving Freddie Gibbs.

GTA VI is set to be released in November of 2026, and there is a feeling that the game could be delayed, yet again. Originally, the game was set to be released in November of 2025. However, Rockstar Games was forced to delay the game until May 2026. Subsequently, the game was delayed yet again.

This is going to be the biggest game of all time. From the graphics to the map to the realism, there is this sense that GTA VI is the most ambitious game ever created. Overall, fans just want to get their hands on it. Furthermore, they want some kind of trailer or gameplay teaser to latch onto. Rockstar Games is great at keeping things under wraps, and fans are all too familiar with this.

Every few months, a few details leak. These details come from the laid-off Rockstar employees who never got to finish the game. Some details are brought forth by hackers, while others are delivered by people with inside knowledge of the game, who can't seem to hold in their excitement.

The Hip-Hop Gamer is the latter of these options, and in an interview with PC Gamer, he offered up a huge teaser that involves rapper Freddie Gibbs.

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Freddie Gibbs In GTA VI?

As The Hip-Hop Gamer explains, there is a side mission with a superstar rapper who accidentally left CM Punk's face bloody. A quick Google search will tell you that the rapper in question would be Freddie Gibbs.

There are expected to be more than a few hip-hop cameos in the game. It was revealed that a rapper would be a character in the game and that there was even going to be a music studio involved. We also expect there to be a couple of hip-hop radio stations in the game.

GTA VI will take place in Vice City and the state of Leonida. These are stand-ins for Miami and Florida. Overall, there is a rich culture for hip-hop that can be tapped into here.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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