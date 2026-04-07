Tokyo Toni Claims FBI Agents Questioned Her About Threatening Blac Chyna

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" - Zeus Network Los Angeles Premiere
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Tokyo Toni (L) and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Tokyo Toni recently remarked that she'd "Marvin Gaye" her daughter, Blac Chyna, during a livestream on social media.

Tokyo Toni says that FBI agents showed up to her house to question her over comments she allegedly made about her daughter, Blac Chyna. In a video circulating on social media, she films as two apparent officers ask her to explain recent social media posts. She argued that the drama stems from blogger Armon Wiggins taking her remarks out of context.

"I don't even talk-- she's demonic and weird and all that sh*t... Listen, she is very demonic. I told the girl, you did not get baptised. He did it wrong," Toni told the officer. From there, she clarified that Chyna has been living in California for the last 14 years. When asked if the post was fake, she replied: "No. They didn't put a fake post." She claimed that she never made any threats and what she said was a "metaphor."

Read More: Tokyo Toni Snaps On Khia For Criticizing Nicki Minaj's Politics

When LiveBitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "She clearly said that she would Marvin Gaye her and call the people to come and get her up off her floor,"
one user wrote. "She’s sending them to every other video except that one. She even showed her face while saying it." Another fan added: "Nah u incriminated tf outta yoself & made it look like u was really on some I brought u in this world & I’ll take u out type sh*t."

Tokyo Toni's Beef With Blac Chyna

As for Tokyo Toni's original comments about Blac Chyna, she brought up the death of Marvin Gaye. “I will ‘Marvin Gaye’ her… I’ll watch her bleed out, call the police on myself, and deal with the consequences," she said during a livestream, according to The Express Tribune. The singer was shot and killed by his father, Marvin Gay Sr, back in 1984. In another clip, Toni added: "I can't stand her ass. I wish I got an abortion."

Read More: Tokyo Toni Roasts 50 Cent Following Social Media Run-In With Finesse2Tymes

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
34th Annual Friendly House Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Pop Culture Tokyo Toni Blasts Man Suing Blac Chyna And Claims She Was The One To Attack Him
Arnold Turner/Getty Images Pop Culture Blac Chyna's Mom Appears To Call Her Out Over Transphobic Remarks
"Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" - Zeus Network Los Angeles Premiere Pop Culture Dream Kardashian Goes Viral Over Hilarious Remark To Grandma Tokyo Toni
"Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" - Zeus Network Los Angeles Premiere Music Tokyo Toni Disses Cardi B In Wild Instagram Story Freestyle
Comments 0