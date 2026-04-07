Tokyo Toni says that FBI agents showed up to her house to question her over comments she allegedly made about her daughter, Blac Chyna. In a video circulating on social media, she films as two apparent officers ask her to explain recent social media posts. She argued that the drama stems from blogger Armon Wiggins taking her remarks out of context.

"I don't even talk-- she's demonic and weird and all that sh*t... Listen, she is very demonic. I told the girl, you did not get baptised. He did it wrong," Toni told the officer. From there, she clarified that Chyna has been living in California for the last 14 years. When asked if the post was fake, she replied: "No. They didn't put a fake post." She claimed that she never made any threats and what she said was a "metaphor."

When LiveBitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "She clearly said that she would Marvin Gaye her and call the people to come and get her up off her floor,"

one user wrote. "She’s sending them to every other video except that one. She even showed her face while saying it." Another fan added: "Nah u incriminated tf outta yoself & made it look like u was really on some I brought u in this world & I’ll take u out type sh*t."

Tokyo Toni's Beef With Blac Chyna