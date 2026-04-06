Lil Nas X Given Opportunity To Get His Battery Case Dropped

BY Cole Blake
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NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah
Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lil Nas X looks on during a game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Lil Nas X received a huge update in his battery case on Monday, following his high-profile arrest, last August.

Lil Nas X has been granted entry into a mental health diversion program following his arrest for allegedly battering three police officers, last year. The court issued the determination on Monday, citing his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Judge Alan Schneider announced the ruling while explaining that the case will be dismissed as long as Nas cooperates with his treatment plan over the next two years. “When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off,” Schneider said, according to Rolling Stone. Outside of the courtroom, Nas told Nancy Dillon that he's “thankful” and he’s “just going through the flow of life.”

Read More: Lil Nas X Seeks Diversion Program In Ongoing Felony Police Battery Case

Lil Nas X's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Nas back in August, charging him with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. They attempted to bring him into custody while responding to claims that he was “strolling naked” in Studio City at 5:00 AM.

In September, Nas' lawyer, Drew Findling, confirmed that he was undergoing treatment. “You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling said after a hearing. “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

After a hearing, last month, Nas issued a message to his fans. “All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love, and I miss you. I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys," he said. Nas hasn't released a new studio album since dropping Montero in 2021. He has confirmed that his next project will be titled Dreamboy.

Read More: Lil Nas X Posts Flurry Of Random Images & Snippets Amid Demands Of "DREAMBOY"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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