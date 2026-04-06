Lil Nas X Given Opportunity To Get His Battery Case Dropped

Lil Nas X has been granted entry into a mental health diversion program following his arrest for allegedly battering three police officers, last year. The court issued the determination on Monday, citing his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Judge Alan Schneider announced the ruling while explaining that the case will be dismissed as long as Nas cooperates with his treatment plan over the next two years. “When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off,” Schneider said, according to Rolling Stone. Outside of the courtroom, Nas told Nancy Dillon that he's “thankful” and he’s “just going through the flow of life.”

Read More: Lil Nas X Seeks Diversion Program In Ongoing Felony Police Battery Case

Lil Nas X's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Nas back in August, charging him with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. They attempted to bring him into custody while responding to claims that he was “strolling naked” in Studio City at 5:00 AM.

In September, Nas' lawyer, Drew Findling, confirmed that he was undergoing treatment. “You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling said after a hearing. “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”