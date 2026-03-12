Lil Nas X Seeks Diversion Program In Ongoing Felony Police Battery Case

BY Tallie Spencer
Lil Nas X Appears At Hearing On Charges Of Assaulting Police Officers
VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, appears in court for a preliminary hearing on four felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court - Van Nuys Courthouse East on March 12, 2026 in Van Nuys, California. He is charged with allegedly assaulting and resisting police officers responding to an incident in August when police approached him while he was reportedly walking nearly naked on the streets of Los Angeles. (Photo by Daniel Cole-Pool/Getty Images)
Lil Nas X also had a short message for his fans.

Lil Nas X appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday (March 12) as his legal team works to resolve his ongoing felony police battery case.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning artist’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, asked a judge for a brief delay in the proceedings so she could file a motion requesting that the case be moved into a diversion program. If the request is granted, the charges could ultimately be dismissed as long as Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) successfully completes the required treatment program.

The case stems from an incident that took place in August 2025 in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities say the 26-year-old artist was found walking in traffic during the early morning hours. When officers attempted to detain him, police allege a struggle followed that left three officers injured. As HNHH previously reported, his bizarre behavior has sparked rumors that the incident could have allegedly been drug-related.

Lil Nas X was arrested at the scene and later charged with resisting an officer along with three counts of battery. He was also hospitalized following the altercation.

Update To Lil Nas X Case

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. For now, his legal team appears focused on pursuing a diversion option that could potentially bring the case to a close without a trial.

The “Old Town Road” star also spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse and kept things brief. He did not legal situation directly. Instead, he shared a short message with fans who have continued to support him.

“All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love and miss you,” he said. “I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys.”

Before leaving the courthouse area, Lil Nas X also had a small interaction that caught attention. The rapper reportedly tipped a street musician $100 after the performer played Lucky on guitar nearby.

