Lil Nas X Seeks Diversion Program In Ongoing Felony Police Battery Case

Lil Nas X appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday (March 12) as his legal team works to resolve his ongoing felony police battery case.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning artist’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, asked a judge for a brief delay in the proceedings so she could file a motion requesting that the case be moved into a diversion program. If the request is granted, the charges could ultimately be dismissed as long as Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) successfully completes the required treatment program.

The case stems from an incident that took place in August 2025 in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities say the 26-year-old artist was found walking in traffic during the early morning hours. When officers attempted to detain him, police allege a struggle followed that left three officers injured. As HNHH previously reported, his bizarre behavior has sparked rumors that the incident could have allegedly been drug-related.

Lil Nas X was arrested at the scene and later charged with resisting an officer along with three counts of battery. He was also hospitalized following the altercation.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. For now, his legal team appears focused on pursuing a diversion option that could potentially bring the case to a close without a trial.

The “Old Town Road” star also spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse and kept things brief. He did not legal situation directly. Instead, he shared a short message with fans who have continued to support him.

“All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love and miss you,” he said. “I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys.”

Before leaving the courthouse area, Lil Nas X also had a small interaction that caught attention. The rapper reportedly tipped a street musician $100 after the performer played Lucky on guitar nearby.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for ongoing updates to the case.