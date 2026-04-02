Cam’ron Admits He Never Planned To Follow Through On J. Cole Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher
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Cam'ron Never Planned J. Cole Lawsuit
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During a recent episode of his podcast, Cam'ron confirmed that his lawsuit against J. Cole has officially been dropped.

Last year, Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against J. Cole over their collab, “Ready ‘24." In the lawsuit, the Dipset rapper alleged that the song was recorded in 2022, and that the Dreamville rapper promised to repay him with either a verse or an appearance on one of his podcasts. Cam accused Cole of not following through, but last week, they were finally able to make things right.

Cole sat down with his former collaborator for an episode of Talk With Flee, where they talked things out once and for all. In the follow-up episode, which was released yesterday (April 1), Cam reflected on the ordeal. He also confirmed that the lawsuit has since been dropped.

"I'm happy that we kept everything out of court," he explained. "I really wasn't planning on doing no lawsuit anyway, even though I did it [...] At the end of the day, I'm happy it went the way that it went and that we got it resolved."

During his interview, Cole revealed what he thought of the unexpected lawsuit, admitting that it left him feeling surprised and hurt.

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Cam'ron J. Cole Interview

“I was hurt, almost disappointed,” he told Cam. “Because I got so much respect for you, and I look at you like, I know you are a stand-up person. When the lawsuit come out, I'm like, ‘Come on, Cam.’ And only because in my mind I'm like, ‘Bro, you really could have hit me.’”

“I would prefer [an argument] than the other way, because I was just like, ‘Damn, Cam,’” he continued. “It never got to that point where you couldn't holler at me or whatever, right, so my first thing was disappointment, and my first thought was like, ‘Fuck it. This n***a ain't even know I was still gonna come to his show.’”

“Of course, it was never gonna go nowhere,” Cam'ron added. "But for me, it was more like, ‘I need to get this n***a attention.’”

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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