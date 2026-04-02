Last year, Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against J. Cole over their collab, “Ready ‘24." In the lawsuit, the Dipset rapper alleged that the song was recorded in 2022, and that the Dreamville rapper promised to repay him with either a verse or an appearance on one of his podcasts. Cam accused Cole of not following through, but last week, they were finally able to make things right.

Cole sat down with his former collaborator for an episode of Talk With Flee, where they talked things out once and for all. In the follow-up episode, which was released yesterday (April 1), Cam reflected on the ordeal. He also confirmed that the lawsuit has since been dropped.

"I'm happy that we kept everything out of court," he explained. "I really wasn't planning on doing no lawsuit anyway, even though I did it [...] At the end of the day, I'm happy it went the way that it went and that we got it resolved."

During his interview, Cole revealed what he thought of the unexpected lawsuit, admitting that it left him feeling surprised and hurt.

Cam'ron J. Cole Interview

“I was hurt, almost disappointed,” he told Cam. “Because I got so much respect for you, and I look at you like, I know you are a stand-up person. When the lawsuit come out, I'm like, ‘Come on, Cam.’ And only because in my mind I'm like, ‘Bro, you really could have hit me.’”

“I would prefer [an argument] than the other way, because I was just like, ‘Damn, Cam,’” he continued. “It never got to that point where you couldn't holler at me or whatever, right, so my first thing was disappointment, and my first thought was like, ‘Fuck it. This n***a ain't even know I was still gonna come to his show.’”