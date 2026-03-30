Slimesito Calls Out Travis Scott After Latest Merch Drop

Atlanta rapper Slimesito is calling out Travis Scott for copying his work. He took to Instagram stories to air his frustration publicly. The accusation centers around airbrushed cartoon-style merch designs.

Slimesito released his own airbrush SpongeBob tee back in July 2025. The design featured a menacing, graffiti-style SpongeBob rendered in bold yellows and greens.

It had the raw, hand-crafted energy of early 2000s swap meet culture. Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x SpongeBob collection dropped recently and shares a similar visual language. The capsule leans heavily into neon cartoon aesthetics on heavyweight tees and hoodies.

Slimesito tagged both Scott and Kanye West in his stories via the IG song feature. His caption said it plainly: people at the top are biting his airbrush art.

To be fair, neither artist invented this aesthetic. Gangster cartoon airbrush art has deep roots in American street culture. It dates back to early 2000s swap meets, boardwalks, and bootleg vendors across the country.

SpongeBob has been a fixture of that world for over 20years. Both artists are pulling from the same well that independent artists and vendors built long ago. Still, the timing is hard to ignore. Slimesito dropped his version first.

Travis Scott's collection arrived shortly after with a nearly identical visual concept. Overall Slimesito noticed and now, so has everyone else.

Slimesito Calls Out Travis Scott

Slimesito's airbrush SpongeBob tee came out in July 2025 through his own store. It featured a graffiti-style SpongeBob rendered in bold yellows, greens, and black.

The character wore a fitted cap and boots, dripping with the raw energy of early 2000s street art. It felt handmade and intentional in a way that mass-produced merch rarely does.

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x SpongeBob collection dropped recently and covers similar ground. The capsule includes heavyweight tees, hoodies, beanies, and hats built around the same gangster cartoon aesthetic.