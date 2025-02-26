RXKNephew Takes Trolling To New Heights On 12-Minute Slimesito Diss Track "The Truth"

Forget the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. We can leave that in 2024. In 2025 it's all about RXKNephew and Slimesito. As of a couple of days ago, these two underground rappers have been going back and forth on social media and for a very odd but admittedly hilarious reason. Per Stereogum, the prolific Rochester, New York native apparently instigated this entire feud after sharing a funny picture of the evilgiane collaborator. An Instagram account by the name of "1fade" has documented everything that's transpired up until the release of RXK's diss track, "The Truth."
There's an embarrassing photo of Slimesito on the internet of him getting a poor haircut. In the picture, he looks all sorts of defeated. This angered the Georgia-based talent and he's since offered to throwdown with RXKNephew. Additionally, he's been taunting him and claiming that he's been ducking him. However, RXKNephew being the character and master troller that he is has seemed pretty unfazed by Slimesito's threats. He's even willing to fight him in front of "5000" people. But for now, RXK is taking this beef to the booth with a multi-faceted, 12-minute diss track. There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments on it and we highly recommend you hear it.
Read More: Morray Reveals Where He's Been, Talks New Mixtape "Long Story Short," And Thanks His Fans For Sticking By Him
RXKNephew "The Truth"
Quotable Lyrics:
Your hairline f*cked up, you mad
This is years later, come on, it's a meme, bro, this sh*t on Google, n****
F*ck is you mad at me for, n****? Be mad at your b*tch
Watch you fuck my b*tch? Boy, you can't even read
I'll apologize right now if you can read one page out of a Captain Underpants book
'Cause I, like I really have this belief, like I truly believe that you can't read not one page out of a Captain Underpants book
Read More: What Happened To Freaknik?