Kim Kardashian's 1995 John Galliano Set Just Hit A Massive Auction Price

Kim Kardashian is auctioning off her All's Fair wardrobe for a genuinely worthy cause. All proceeds benefit the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles. One piece in particular has stopped the internet cold.

A rare 1995 John Galliano two-piece set is currently leading the auction at $80,000,100. That number is almost too wild to believe. The set consists of a structured blazer and a floor-length satin skirt.

The single-breasted jacket is made of brushed angora and features an oversized, sculpted collar with dramatic sleeve trim. The look is dark, theatrical, and impossibly precise. A black satin high-waisted skirt with an embroidered leaf design completes the ensemble.

The third image above shows the original runway version from 1995. It walked so everything after it could run. Comparing the two is a lesson in how great archival fashion holds up across decades.

Kardashian wore the set during the All's Fair Los Angeles press event in October 2025. The piece was altered to fit her frame but remains in very good vintage condition otherwise.

Kardashian launched the auction on March 27, with all net sales going directly to fund free legal services for women in need. Fashion and philanthropy do not always align this cleanly but this time, they did.

Kim Kardashian's John Galliano Set

John Galliano's work in the mid-1990s redefined what fashion could be. His designs leaned heavily on drama, structure, and a gothic romanticism that felt entirely his own.

This 1995 set captures all of that. The jacket's ruffled angora collar wraps the shoulders like armor. Oversized cuffs anchor the sleeves with the same textured detailing throughout. Below the waist, a sleek black satin skirt creates a sharp visual contrast.