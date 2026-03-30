Kim Kardashian's 1995 John Galliano Set Just Hit A Massive Auction Price

BY Ben Atkinson
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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
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Kim Kardashian's rare John Galliano set has drawn a huge bid as part of a charity auction benefiting women's legal aid services.

Kim Kardashian is auctioning off her All's Fair wardrobe for a genuinely worthy cause. All proceeds benefit the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles. One piece in particular has stopped the internet cold.

A rare 1995 John Galliano two-piece set is currently leading the auction at $80,000,100. That number is almost too wild to believe. The set consists of a structured blazer and a floor-length satin skirt.

The single-breasted jacket is made of brushed angora and features an oversized, sculpted collar with dramatic sleeve trim. The look is dark, theatrical, and impossibly precise. A black satin high-waisted skirt with an embroidered leaf design completes the ensemble.

The third image above shows the original runway version from 1995. It walked so everything after it could run. Comparing the two is a lesson in how great archival fashion holds up across decades.

Kardashian wore the set during the All's Fair Los Angeles press event in October 2025. The piece was altered to fit her frame but remains in very good vintage condition otherwise.

Kardashian launched the auction on March 27, with all net sales going directly to fund free legal services for women in need. Fashion and philanthropy do not always align this cleanly but this time, they did.

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Kim Kardashian's John Galliano Set

John Galliano's work in the mid-1990s redefined what fashion could be. His designs leaned heavily on drama, structure, and a gothic romanticism that felt entirely his own.

This 1995 set captures all of that. The jacket's ruffled angora collar wraps the shoulders like armor. Oversized cuffs anchor the sleeves with the same textured detailing throughout. Below the waist, a sleek black satin skirt creates a sharp visual contrast.

The entire look is built in all-black, which only amplifies the silhouette. Pieces like this rarely surface publicly. When they do, they remind us why fashion carries so much cultural weight.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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