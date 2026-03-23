Lewis Hamilton Sparks Strong Reactions After Hanging Out With Saint West

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is currently in Tokyo for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari has had a solid start to the season, with Hamilton taking home his first podium with the team while in China.

Hamilton is entering the final years of his career, and his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari certainly turned some heads. However, his relationship with Kim Kardashian has certainly created a discourse supernova on social media. From Kanye fans to F1 fans, everyone seems to have an opinion on the new couple.

That is only going to be multiplied thanks to the new images coming out of Tokyo. As you can see below, Hamilton is in some sort of store next to Kanye West's son, Saint. This is the first time we have seen Hamilton photographed with Kim's children.

Overall, it just goes to show that the relationship is getting very serious. With Saint West in Japan, it could very well mean that Kim and the kids will be in the Paddock for this weekend's Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton Out And About With Saint West

With that being said, fans are starting to sound off on social media about all of this. Of course, the introduction of Lewis into the kids' lives is starting to create some questions. For instance, some feel as though it is too soon, and a Pete Davidson situation all over again.

However, others feel as though this is a positive development. After all, Lewis is one of the greatest race car drivers of all time, and is a great role model. Not to mention, we're sure being around fast race cars is pretty damn cool for a young kid.

The Internet Reacts