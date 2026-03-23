Lewis Hamilton Sparks Strong Reactions After Hanging Out With Saint West

BY Alexander Cole
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Formula One: Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) is introduced before the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
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Lewis Hamilton is currently dating Kim Kardashian, and as it turns out, he is already being introduced to the entire family.

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is currently in Tokyo for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari has had a solid start to the season, with Hamilton taking home his first podium with the team while in China.

Hamilton is entering the final years of his career, and his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari certainly turned some heads. However, his relationship with Kim Kardashian has certainly created a discourse supernova on social media. From Kanye fans to F1 fans, everyone seems to have an opinion on the new couple.

That is only going to be multiplied thanks to the new images coming out of Tokyo. As you can see below, Hamilton is in some sort of store next to Kanye West's son, Saint. This is the first time we have seen Hamilton photographed with Kim's children.

Overall, it just goes to show that the relationship is getting very serious. With Saint West in Japan, it could very well mean that Kim and the kids will be in the Paddock for this weekend's Grand Prix.

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Lewis Hamilton Out And About With Saint West

With that being said, fans are starting to sound off on social media about all of this. Of course, the introduction of Lewis into the kids' lives is starting to create some questions. For instance, some feel as though it is too soon, and a Pete Davidson situation all over again.

However, others feel as though this is a positive development. After all, Lewis is one of the greatest race car drivers of all time, and is a great role model. Not to mention, we're sure being around fast race cars is pretty damn cool for a young kid.

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The Internet Reacts

Below, you can find a slew of internet reactions to the recent photo. Many of which seem to take aim at Kanye and how he might react to all of this. At this time, Ye has not made any comments about Kim's relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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