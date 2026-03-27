Angie Stone's Daughter Slams Claressa Shields For Mistaking Her Mom For Jill Scott

Claressa Shields' drama continues to build, as cheating allegations against her amid her man Papoose's beef with 50 Cent recently emerged. However, her most recent divisive moment on the Internet is over a less salacious and more sensitive matter. Diamond Stone called out the boxer online after she confused Diamond's late mother Angie Stone with Jill Scott.

The whole thing began when Shields was talking about a song in a social media video. She sang along to Stone's "No More Rain (In This Cloud)" track and mistakenly said that it was Scott's track. Maybe Claressa got it mixed up with Scott's "Love Rain," but that's neither here nor there.

Either way, Diamond took to social media to respond to the Flint athlete, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I wasn't going to say nothing, but Claressa, if you gon' like my mama's music, don't ever call her Jill Scott again," she expressed.

At press time, it doesn't seem like Claressa Shields has responded to this callout. We will see if she addresses this at some point, apologizes, or explains her unfortunate mix-up.

How Did Angie Stone Pass Away?

For those unaware, Angie Stone tragically passed away in a car crash in March of last year. She and her bandmates were traveling in a sprinter van to Atlanta after an Alabama concert.

Since Stone's untimely passing, fans, loved ones, and colleagues everywhere continue to pay tribute to her legacy and honor her life and career. As one of soul's most resonant and important voices in the 20th century and beyond, her name always commands respect.

Still, we doubt Shields meant to disrespect either Stone or Jill Scott with her mistake. As for the latter, she recently released her new album To Whom This May Concern.