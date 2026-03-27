Angie Stone's Daughter Slams Claressa Shields For Mistaking Her Mom For Jill Scott

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Angie Stone Daughter Slams Claressa Shields Mistaking Mom Jill Scott
Oct 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Female boxing champion Claressa Shields of Flint, Michigan gets ready to throw out the first pitch before the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Angie Stone's daughter Diamond Stone called out Claressa Shields for mistakenly calling her late mother Jill Scott while speaking on a song.

Claressa Shields' drama continues to build, as cheating allegations against her amid her man Papoose's beef with 50 Cent recently emerged. However, her most recent divisive moment on the Internet is over a less salacious and more sensitive matter. Diamond Stone called out the boxer online after she confused Diamond's late mother Angie Stone with Jill Scott.

The whole thing began when Shields was talking about a song in a social media video. She sang along to Stone's "No More Rain (In This Cloud)" track and mistakenly said that it was Scott's track. Maybe Claressa got it mixed up with Scott's "Love Rain," but that's neither here nor there.

Either way, Diamond took to social media to respond to the Flint athlete, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I wasn't going to say nothing, but Claressa, if you gon' like my mama's music, don't ever call her Jill Scott again," she expressed.

At press time, it doesn't seem like Claressa Shields has responded to this callout. We will see if she addresses this at some point, apologizes, or explains her unfortunate mix-up.

Read More: Angie Stone Remembered: From Hip Hop Pioneer To Neo-Soul Icon

How Did Angie Stone Pass Away?

For those unaware, Angie Stone tragically passed away in a car crash in March of last year. She and her bandmates were traveling in a sprinter van to Atlanta after an Alabama concert.

Since Stone's untimely passing, fans, loved ones, and colleagues everywhere continue to pay tribute to her legacy and honor her life and career. As one of soul's most resonant and important voices in the 20th century and beyond, her name always commands respect.

Still, we doubt Shields meant to disrespect either Stone or Jill Scott with her mistake. As for the latter, she recently released her new album To Whom This May Concern.

Furthermore, we will see if anyone involved here responds to the callout. It seems like an honest mistake and a cordial albeit stern response, so maybe this doesn't go beyond this moment. Nevertheless, fans were quick to give both artists their flowers and due recognition. Whether folks' mistakes are honest, high-profile, or otherwise, their names will always elicit much praise.

Read More: From D’Angelo To Erykah Badu: The Pioneers Who Made Neo-Soul Timeless

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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