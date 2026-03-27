Da Fuxk (Remix) Song by Rob49 featuring Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, G Youngin

Rob49 is here with a new remix of his song "Da Fuxk," and there is no doubt that he went all out here. This six-minute remix features the likes of Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, and G Youngin. Overall, these artists deliver some energetic verses and certainly bring a whole new layer to the song. The chemistry is surprisingly strong given the range of voices here. With that being said, fans of the OG song will definitely appreciate this elongated version.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Da Fuxk (Remix)
I'm only fuckin' with hoes who bad
I'm only fuckin' with gats with brr's
I done madе two hoes kiss each other
I done went and did the same for brother