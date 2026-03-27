Da Fuxk (Remix) Song by Rob49 featuring Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, G Youngin

Rob49 has teamed up with Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, G Youngin on the remi to his track "Da Fuxk."

Rob49 is here with a new remix of his song "Da Fuxk," and there is no doubt that he went all out here. This six-minute remix features the likes of Lil Yachty , G Herbo , YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, and G Youngin. Overall, these artists deliver some energetic verses and certainly bring a whole new layer to the song. The chemistry is surprisingly strong given the range of voices here. With that being said, fans of the OG song will definitely appreciate this elongated version.

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