Da Fuxk (Remix) Song by Rob49 featuring Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, G Youngin

BY Alexander Cole
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da fuxk da fuxk
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Rob49 has teamed up with Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, G Youngin on the remi to his track "Da Fuxk."

Rob49 is here with a new remix of his song "Da Fuxk," and there is no doubt that he went all out here. This six-minute remix features the likes of Lil Yachty, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, BTY Beedo, and G Youngin. Overall, these artists deliver some energetic verses and certainly bring a whole new layer to the song. The chemistry is surprisingly strong given the range of voices here. With that being said, fans of the OG song will definitely appreciate this elongated version.

Release Date: March 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Da Fuxk (Remix)

I'm only fuckin' with hoes who bad
I'm only fuckin' with gats with brr's
I done madе two hoes kiss each other
I done went and did the same for brother

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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