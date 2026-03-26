Woman Alleges Man Ejaculated On Her At Gunna's UK Show

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Gunna performs onstage during the 'Wun World Tour'' at The O2 Arena on March 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A woman's night at a Gunna concert was ruined after a man allegedly committed a heinous sexual crime on her.

A woman in attendance at Gunna's show in London last night is alleging she was sexually assaulted. The fan, who goes by mtrendin on Instagram, alleges a man ejaculated on her and is currently being questioned by police. Her alleged story quickly went viral over on Twitter, with others showing her immense support.

She wrote on her now-deleted Instagram Story, "I've been waiting for years to see Gunna perform and people that know me know how much I love him." mtrendin, who's apparent real name is Mureena, continues, "But instead a sick individual decided to ruin my experience and turn it into the worst night of my life."

"Women are honestly not safe. How can this individual nut on me as in I felt a white substance on me and even saw his penis poking out, he had no remorse in his eyes. I spent my whole night crying and in disgust."

gunna
Via mtrendin on Instagram

Mureena then proceeded to share a photo of the alleged offender. She alleges that he wasn't caught until he allegedly changed his outfit in the bathroom.

A Twitter user following the story found a clip of the accused person allegedly being escorted by security out of the O2 Arena.

Mureena caught wind of those expressing worry and sadness for her, thanking them for watching out. "I've been crying all day because I keep reliving yesterday and how I felt when I saw the substance on my right leg," she alleges.

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

Gunna's Wun World Tour

As we mentioned earlier, the man is allegedly in police custody facing questioning. As of now, it doesn't seem like the man's identity has been revealed.

Yesterday marked the fourth UK/Europe show for Gunna's Wun World Tour. He kicked off this leg of the trek last Friday, March 20 in Paris. However, the overall run itself got underway last November in the United States.

It's to support his supposed last album with YSL, The Last Wun, which hit DSPs on August 8. It featured Asake, Nechie, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Offset.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
John Parra / Stringer / Getty Images Gram Offset Poses With New Lambo While Calling Out Haters: "You Want My Life"
Comments 0