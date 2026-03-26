Woman Alleges Man Ejaculated On Her At Gunna's UK Show

A woman in attendance at Gunna's show in London last night is alleging she was sexually assaulted. The fan, who goes by mtrendin on Instagram, alleges a man ejaculated on her and is currently being questioned by police. Her alleged story quickly went viral over on Twitter, with others showing her immense support.
She wrote on her now-deleted Instagram Story, "I've been waiting for years to see Gunna perform and people that know me know how much I love him." mtrendin, who's apparent real name is Mureena, continues, "But instead a sick individual decided to ruin my experience and turn it into the worst night of my life."
"Women are honestly not safe. How can this individual nut on me as in I felt a white substance on me and even saw his penis poking out, he had no remorse in his eyes. I spent my whole night crying and in disgust."
Mureena then proceeded to share a photo of the alleged offender. She alleges that he wasn't caught until he allegedly changed his outfit in the bathroom.
A Twitter user following the story found a clip of the accused person allegedly being escorted by security out of the O2 Arena.
Mureena caught wind of those expressing worry and sadness for her, thanking them for watching out. "I've been crying all day because I keep reliving yesterday and how I felt when I saw the substance on my right leg," she alleges.
Gunna's Wun World Tour
As we mentioned earlier, the man is allegedly in police custody facing questioning. As of now, it doesn't seem like the man's identity has been revealed.
Yesterday marked the fourth UK/Europe show for Gunna's Wun World Tour. He kicked off this leg of the trek last Friday, March 20 in Paris. However, the overall run itself got underway last November in the United States.
It's to support his supposed last album with YSL, The Last Wun, which hit DSPs on August 8. It featured Asake, Nechie, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Offset.