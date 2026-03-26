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alleged sexual assault
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Woman Alleges Man Ejaculated On Her At Gunna's UK Show
A woman's night at a Gunna concert was ruined after a man allegedly committed a heinous sexual crime on her.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 26, 2026