Quando Rondo has shared several new pictures on Instagram from his time in prison. He’s currently behind bars after pleading guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in 2024. He began a 33-month sentence back in December of that year, which will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

In the new Instagram post, Rondo posed for three pictures, standing next to a fellow inmate in one of them. “Rico came I ain’t budged I was bunkys with the plug , I was just the only cuz doing burpees with the bloods !!” he wrote in the caption. Fans in the comments section have been sharing supportive messages. “Free my n***a Quando a real legend in this music sh** and real n***a,” one user wrote. Another added: “Free yo game free my game FREE DEM MEMBERS!!”

Why Is Quando Rondo In Prison?

Authorities originally indicted Quando Rondo on two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substances Act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity, and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances, back in 2023. He ended up pleading guilty to drug charges in August 2024.

After entering his guilty plea, Quando Rondo spoke at a press conference outside the courthouse. "I really wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah, and I wanna give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones. Most of all, to my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point, you know?" he said at the time, according to WTOC.