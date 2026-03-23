Quando Rondo Shares New Pictures From Behind Bars Ahead Of 2027 Release

BY Cole Blake
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
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Quando Rondo appears to be in good spirits as he continues to remain behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Quando Rondo has shared several new pictures on Instagram from his time in prison. He’s currently behind bars after pleading guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in 2024. He began a 33-month sentence back in December of that year, which will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

In the new Instagram post, Rondo posed for three pictures, standing next to a fellow inmate in one of them. “Rico came I ain’t budged I was bunkys with the plug , I was just the only cuz doing burpees with the bloods !!” he wrote in the caption. Fans in the comments section have been sharing supportive messages. “Free my n***a Quando a real legend in this music sh** and real n***a,” one user wrote. Another added: “Free yo game free my game FREE DEM MEMBERS!!”

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

Why Is Quando Rondo In Prison?

Authorities originally indicted Quando Rondo on two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substances Act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity, and use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances, back in 2023. He ended up pleading guilty to drug charges in August 2024. 

After entering his guilty plea, Quando Rondo spoke at a press conference outside the courthouse. "I really wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah, and I wanna give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones. Most of all, to my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point, you know?" he said at the time, according to WTOC.

In addition to his own case, Quando Rondo has been dragged into headlines as Lil Durk awaits trial in his own murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors have accused him of allegedly planning a shooting of Quando Rondo that led to the death of Lul Pabb. Durk has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence. That trial will begin later this year.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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