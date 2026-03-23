Ian Connor Tries To Roast Cash Cobain Amid Cheating Claims

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Ian Connor attends Fantasy Fridays Party at Revel Atlanta on October 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Cash Cobain attends TRAPSTAR REDLINE FW26-27 NYFW at Location 05 Studios on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for TRAPSTAR)
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Ian Connor has picked fights with a lot of people over the years and recently, he's been taking aim at Cash Cobain.

Ian Connor has a bone to pick with rapper and producer Cash Cobain. According to the former A$AP Mob affiliate, his girlfriend/fling he was seeing recently cheated on him on with the latter. This claim was first made early last month with him tweeting, "6:50 a.m. and I'm finding out my h*e is with Cash Cobain."

Connor added, "I may got back to sleep and may not wake up." That's about all the context we have but it seems this alleged infidelity still eats at the fashion designer.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old reacted to Cobain getting his photo on the wall of fame at Starlet's of New York. According to 2Cool2Blog, he spent an obscene amount of money and the photo they took of him made Connor even more upset.

"Look How His Stomach Take Up Half The Photo and This Who My B*tch Had The Nerve To Hunch On," he replied.

Folks in his comments section are laughing at his expense, but also the willingness to admit this alleged truth. "Batman himself couldn’t of gotten this information out of me," one X user jokes.

Another echoes that sentiment. "You could put a gun to my dome and you still wouldn’t force me to tweet some sh*t like this [laughing emojis]."

To our knowledge, Cobain hasn't responded to Connor's salty jabs. But overall, it seems the "problem" hitmaker really struck a nerve.

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Ian Connor Beef With AWGE

This isn't the only person Ian Connor has been targeting as of late. Even more recently, he's been going at with AWGE's social media page. That just so happens to be A$AP Rocky's mysterious creative branch, adding another layer to his issues with his former A$AP Mob collaborators.

The back-and-forth was sparked after AWGE tweeted, "NAME AN UNDERGROUND ARTIST, I'LL TELL YOU HOW AWGE INFLUENCED THEM." A fan quote tweeted that post writing back that Ian Connor was running that page.

AWGE then responded to the user telling them that he hasn't been tied to them for years. That prompted a fiery clap back from Connor. "I Didn’t Resign Cus AWGE Is A Scam, Failure Of A Creative Company. TBH What Has AWGE Given Us Besides Myself , Carti and Some Updated Inspired Smack DVD Style Videos. I Got A Feeling Rocky Hired A Fan To Run This Page Who Hasn’t Gotten Out All His Questions Therefore You Have Mediocre Answers."

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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