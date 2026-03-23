Ian Connor Tries To Roast Cash Cobain Amid Cheating Claims

Ian Connor has a bone to pick with rapper and producer Cash Cobain. According to the former A$AP Mob affiliate, his girlfriend/fling he was seeing recently cheated on him on with the latter. This claim was first made early last month with him tweeting, "6:50 a.m. and I'm finding out my h*e is with Cash Cobain."

Connor added, "I may got back to sleep and may not wake up." That's about all the context we have but it seems this alleged infidelity still eats at the fashion designer.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old reacted to Cobain getting his photo on the wall of fame at Starlet's of New York. According to 2Cool2Blog, he spent an obscene amount of money and the photo they took of him made Connor even more upset.

"Look How His Stomach Take Up Half The Photo and This Who My B*tch Had The Nerve To Hunch On," he replied.

Folks in his comments section are laughing at his expense, but also the willingness to admit this alleged truth. "Batman himself couldn’t of gotten this information out of me," one X user jokes.

Another echoes that sentiment. "You could put a gun to my dome and you still wouldn’t force me to tweet some sh*t like this [laughing emojis]."

To our knowledge, Cobain hasn't responded to Connor's salty jabs. But overall, it seems the "problem" hitmaker really struck a nerve.

Ian Connor Beef With AWGE

This isn't the only person Ian Connor has been targeting as of late. Even more recently, he's been going at with AWGE's social media page. That just so happens to be A$AP Rocky's mysterious creative branch, adding another layer to his issues with his former A$AP Mob collaborators.

The back-and-forth was sparked after AWGE tweeted, "NAME AN UNDERGROUND ARTIST, I'LL TELL YOU HOW AWGE INFLUENCED THEM." A fan quote tweeted that post writing back that Ian Connor was running that page.