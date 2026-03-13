42 Dugg Secures Victory In Court Due To Missing Witness In Threat Case

42 Dugg, real name Dion Hayes, just dropped his new album Part 3, and he now has a whole lot more to celebrate in 2026. According to TMZ, his threat charges regarding a pregnant woman have now been dismissed, putting this legal battle behind him.

Per the outlet, this dismissal happened yesterday (Thursday, March 12), when the Michigan rapper's trial was set to begin. However, the court rapidly dropped the case after a witness reportedly failed to show up to the courtroom. "Mr. Hayes always maintained his innocence and we were prepared to proceed to trial today since these allegations were not true," Dugg's lawyer Steven Scharg reportedly told TMZ.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in January, facing six months behind bars and a $1,000 fine if convicted. The "It Is What It Is" MC reportedly had trouble fulfilling the conditions of his release pending trial thanks to his probation on federal charges out of Georgia that included travel restrictions. Prosecutors tried to revoke his bond on grounds of interstate travel for performances, including a Mardi Gras event in Louisiana.

However, Dugg and his legal team claimed there was a "misunderstanding." They claimed that he actually received clearance to travel for these business opportunities.

Why Was 42 Dugg Being Charged?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: 42 Dugg performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

For those unaware, the "IDB" spitter faced accusations of threatening a Michigan woman who was allegedly pregnant with his child. He allegedly sent messages to her between November 12, 2024 and March 11, 2025 for the purposes of "terrorizing, frightening, intimidating, threatening, harassing, molesting, annoying, or disturbing" the woman. Prosecutors claimed that these messages sought to convince the woman to get an abortion. They also alleged that they included threats of physical harm against her family. Whether or not a baby was actually born is unknown at press time.