IDB – Song by 42 Dugg

42 Dugg went for a pretty melodic approach on his new single "IDB," with catchy flows and his trademark vocal delivery.

42 Dugg is dropping his project Part 3 very soon, and fans have a new track to dive into before its release. "IDB" is another melodic flexing anthem from the Detroit spitter with a simple piano-led beat and catchy flows. His vocal delivery is as nasal and drowsy as ever, but he's able to space himself out in a pretty engaging way despite that consistency. Pair that with ear-worm rhyme schemes, and you have a pretty solid track ahead of Part 3. We'll see what 42 Dugg's next record ends up sounding like, whether he sticks to his guns or tries to go in different directions throughout.

