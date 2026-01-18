IDB – Song by 42 Dugg

42 Dugg is dropping his project Part 3 very soon, and fans have a new track to dive into before its release. "IDB" is another melodic flexing anthem from the Detroit spitter with a simple piano-led beat and catchy flows. His vocal delivery is as nasal and drowsy as ever, but he's able to space himself out in a pretty engaging way despite that consistency. Pair that with ear-worm rhyme schemes, and you have a pretty solid track ahead of Part 3. We'll see what 42 Dugg's next record ends up sounding like, whether he sticks to his guns or tries to go in different directions throughout.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Part 3
Quotable Lyrics from IDB
I'm road running, send more hundreds,
They say they need raw, s**t, we got more coming,
I'm the dope man still, blow, Perc, and pills,
Hard for Drew to beat it, say they caught him on film