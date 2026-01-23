Part 3 - Album by 42 Dugg

42 Dugg has returned with his new project "Part 3," which is certainly going to energize his fans as he looks to make 2026 his year.

42 Dugg is an artist who is still going strong and is looking to have himself a massive 2026. While this year's field is going to be crowded, Dugg is already making some inroads. "It Is What It Is" with Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez has proven to be a great song. Meanwhile, his new project Part 3 comes with features from massive artists. GloRilla , G Herbo , Skilla Baby, and Doughboy Clay all lend their voices to this project. It is a 10-song body of work that is full of bangers, and is certainly one of the more memorable releases of the entire weekend.

