It Is What It Is - Song by 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez featuring Lil Baby

42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Baby have teamed up for a new song called "It Is What It Is," which will have you harkening back to 2020. The year of the pandemic proved to be huge for the world of hip-hop. Baby and Dugg were on their come-up, and they delivered some classics. On this new collaboration, all three artists restore that feeling. This is a bouncy, confident, and downright catchy new track. It's the kind of song mainstream rap needs more of right now. With a lack of definitive records to choose from, this acts as a true potential chart-topper.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Part 3