It Is What It Is - Song by 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez featuring Lil Baby

42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez have some new music in the works, and recently, they teamed up with Lil Baby for some real heat.

42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Baby have teamed up for a new song called "It Is What It Is," which will have you harkening back to 2020. The year of the pandemic proved to be huge for the world of hip-hop. Baby and Dugg were on their come-up, and they delivered some classics. On this new collaboration, all three artists restore that feeling. This is a bouncy, confident, and downright catchy new track. It's the kind of song mainstream rap needs more of right now. With a lack of definitive records to choose from, this acts as a true potential chart-topper.

