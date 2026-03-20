Wack 100 Drops Alleged Paperwork From 42 Dugg's 2020 Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Wack100 attends Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration at Level South Olive on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wynn Records) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Rapper 42 Dugg attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Wack 100 and 42 Dugg had some issues that were seemingly resolved a couple of years ago, but tensions may be flaring back up again.

42 Dugg has been able to put his legal troubles to the side over the last couple of years. He's been dropping albums, singles, and collaborations since 2024 after a one-year prison bid that ended in late 2023. But they are being brought back into focus thanks to Wack 100 dropping some alleged paperwork.

The documentation Blueface's manager shared late last night details the Detroit artist's alleged motion to suppress evidence and statements stemming from his 2020 arrest. If you don't remember, the "We Paid" rapper was apprehended back then thanks to a gun charge.

He and two other friends were firing weapons at an Atlanta gun range which he wasn't allowed to do. That's because about a decade prior, Dugg was hit with carjacking and felony gun possession convictions.

The alleged court documentation reads in part, "the Defendant, Dion Hayes, by and through his attorney of record, and moves to suppress all evidence seized as a result of his cell phone that was seized from his person at the time of his arrest on March 9, 2020."

It also says, "Additionally, Mr. Hayes moves to suppress any and all statements made by him to federal agents in Detroit, Michigan following his arrest in this matter."

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Do 42 Dugg & Wack 100 Have Beef?

Wack 100's Instagram post of this paperwork, which was caught by DJ Akademiks, is captioned, "@teegrizzley told me why you on me when 42 is the one with the real paperwork."

He continues, "WARNING @42_dugggg tried to suppress his statements that he gave to the feds... Rule #1 Plead the 5th... Now Duggie Dug wtf did you tell dem people that you didn't want us to know. Sincerely, The Posers."

Overall, it's unclear what provoked Wack to share these allegedly real documents from Dugg's 2020 gun case. But what is apparent is that he's trying to damage his street cred.

It's worth noting that Wack and Dugg didn't see eye to eye a couple of years ago. The manager claimed that Dugg was robbed by Offset following an altercation. Dugg denied this story and it led to him exchanging a few words with Wack.

The latter seemingly apologized after being checked on his claims, but it seems things are getting tense once again.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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