Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1 – Album by EMG

Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1 brings together multiple generations of East Coast hip-hop on one project. Released by EMG in partnership with REVOLT’s 440 Artists Distribution and hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, the compilation blends veteran rap icons with rising voices shaping the next era. The album features appearances from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Fabolous, Styles P, Juelz Santana, Max B, Dave East, Jim Jones, Maino, Waka Flocka Flame, NEMS, Millyz, and Connie Diiamond alongside EMG artist Shyst Vader and R&B singer Beau’Joli. It's a stacked line up filled with 18 tracks across the project.
Produced by DJ Profluent and executive produced by Jeff Burton, the project celebrates collaboration and lyrical East Coast rap tradition. Reshaping The Culture arrives as a statement project that unites legendary voices who helped define East Coast hip-hop with a new generation of artists pushing that legacy forward.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1
Tracklist For Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1
- Reshaping The Culture – Intro (DJ Whoo Kid)
- Reshaping The Culture – Raekwon, Shyst Vader
- Juicy – Waka Flocka Flame, Shyst Vader, DJ Profluent
- Its EMG – NEMS, Millyz
- Lobby Talk – Lobby Boyz, Jim Jones, Maino
- Slow It Down – Beau’Joli, Fabolous
- What You Like – Connie Diiamond
- Pay The Fee – Memphis Bleek, Shyst Vader
- Money – Styles P, Shyst Vader, Bruck Up, Profluent
- One And Only – Max B, Shyst Vader
- Heavy Artillery – Ghostface Killah, Shyst Vader
- Street Lights – 38 Spesh, Shyst Vader, ShineBoy Double, DJ Profluent, SeQuence Clark
- Lets Go – Shyst Vader, DJ Profluent
- Mrs Right – Tonio Armani, Shyst Vader, LoverBoy Vo
- Pray 4 Riches – Neek Bucks
- Invite Only – Juelz Santana, Beau’Joli
- Da Cypher – Intro (DJ Whoo Kid)
- Da Cypher – Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, Dave East