Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1 – Album by EMG

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-03-12 at 3.17.38 PM Screenshot 2026-03-12 at 3.17.38 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The project consists of both legacy and rising voices shaping the next era.

Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1 brings together multiple generations of East Coast hip-hop on one project. Released by EMG in partnership with REVOLT’s 440 Artists Distribution and hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, the compilation blends veteran rap icons with rising voices shaping the next era. The album features appearances from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Fabolous, Styles P, Juelz Santana, Max B, Dave East, Jim Jones, Maino, Waka Flocka Flame, NEMS, Millyz, and Connie Diiamond alongside EMG artist Shyst Vader and R&B singer Beau’Joli. It's a stacked line up filled with 18 tracks across the project.

Produced by DJ Profluent and executive produced by Jeff Burton, the project celebrates collaboration and lyrical East Coast rap tradition. Reshaping The Culture arrives as a statement project that unites legendary voices who helped define East Coast hip-hop with a new generation of artists pushing that legacy forward.

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1

Tracklist For Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1
  1. Reshaping The Culture – Intro (DJ Whoo Kid)
  2. Reshaping The Culture – Raekwon, Shyst Vader
  3. Juicy – Waka Flocka Flame, Shyst Vader, DJ Profluent
  4. Its EMG – NEMS, Millyz
  5. Lobby Talk – Lobby Boyz, Jim Jones, Maino
  6. Slow It Down – Beau’Joli, Fabolous
  7. What You Like – Connie Diiamond
  8. Pay The Fee – Memphis Bleek, Shyst Vader
  9. Money – Styles P, Shyst Vader, Bruck Up, Profluent
  10. One And Only – Max B, Shyst Vader
  11. Heavy Artillery – Ghostface Killah, Shyst Vader
  12. Street Lights – 38 Spesh, Shyst Vader, ShineBoy Double, DJ Profluent, SeQuence Clark
  13. Lets Go – Shyst Vader, DJ Profluent
  14. Mrs Right – Tonio Armani, Shyst Vader, LoverBoy Vo
  15. Pray 4 Riches – Neek Bucks
  16. Invite Only – Juelz Santana, Beau’Joli
  17. Da Cypher – Intro (DJ Whoo Kid)
  18. Da Cypher – Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, Dave East
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
One-And-Only-Artwork Songs One And Only - Song by Max B ft. Shyst Vader
News Vado Delivers Banger After Banger On "Long Run, Vol. 2"
Spencer Platt/Getty Images TV Darth Vader Helmet From "The Empire Strikes Back" Auctioned Off For $900K
Mixtapes Vado Returns With New Project, "Long Run Vol. 3"
Comments 0