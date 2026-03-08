Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1 – Album by EMG

Reshaping The Culture, Vol. 1 brings together multiple generations of East Coast hip-hop on one project. Released by EMG in partnership with REVOLT’s 440 Artists Distribution and hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, the compilation blends veteran rap icons with rising voices shaping the next era. The album features appearances from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Fabolous, Styles P, Juelz Santana, Max B, Dave East, Jim Jones, Maino, Waka Flocka Flame, NEMS, Millyz, and Connie Diiamond alongside EMG artist Shyst Vader and R&B singer Beau’Joli. It's a stacked line up filled with 18 tracks across the project.



Produced by DJ Profluent and executive produced by Jeff Burton, the project celebrates collaboration and lyrical East Coast rap tradition. Reshaping The Culture arrives as a statement project that unites legendary voices who helped define East Coast hip-hop with a new generation of artists pushing that legacy forward.