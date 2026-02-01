One And Only - Song By Max B ft. Shyst Vader

BY Tallie Spencer
Max B continues to deliver the heat.

Harlem icon Max B keeps his momentum rolling with the release of "One & Only." This marks his latest collaboration alongside Raleigh, North Carolina artist Shyst Vader. Fresh off a steady run of releases and notable link-ups, Max B continues to reassert his presence while bridging the gap between eras. Produced by J.Manifest, the record fuses nostalgic hip-hop elements with Max’s signature melodic grit, creating a sound that feels both classic and summer-ready. Shyst Vader embraces the title “The Legendary Rookie," and matches the energy with hunger and conviction.

The single is set to appear on an upcoming EMG The Label project arriving next month, signaling more collaborative heat on the way.

Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA.
