One And Only - Song By Max B ft. Shyst Vader

Harlem icon Max B keeps his momentum rolling with the release of "One & Only." This marks his latest collaboration alongside Raleigh, North Carolina artist Shyst Vader. Fresh off a steady run of releases and notable link-ups, Max B continues to reassert his presence while bridging the gap between eras. Produced by J.Manifest, the record fuses nostalgic hip-hop elements with Max’s signature melodic grit, creating a sound that feels both classic and summer-ready. Shyst Vader embraces the title “The Legendary Rookie," and matches the energy with hunger and conviction.