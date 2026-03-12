Feature Presentation 2025 - Album by Nas

Nas gave the older generation of hip-hop fans something to cheer for in 2025 with the Legend Has It... campaign. He and his label, Mass Appeal, organized a stacked roster of 90s greats and assisted them with releasing brand-new projects. De La Soul, Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and yes, even him and DJ Premier, were on that slate. It was a joy to follow along and listen to the veterans (present or no longer with us) in great form. Now, Nas is looking back fondly at this run by dropping a unique project today called Feature Presentation 2025. On top of collecting all of his guest spots from said artist's projects last year, Nas has provided the fans with some backstory as to how these collabs (and Legend Has It...) came to be. It's a fun tape to check out if you interested in that sort of thing, so if you're in that camp, click the link below.
Release Date: March, 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Feature Presentation 2025:
- Intro Commentary
- Nas speaks on De La Soul
- Run It Back!! with De La Soul
- Nas speaks on Big L
- u aint gotta chance with Big L
- Nas speaks on Mobb Deep
- Pour The Henny with Mobb Deep
- Nas speaks on Ghostface Killah
- Love Me Anymore with Ghostface Killah
- Nas Speaks on AZ
- My Story Your Story with DJ Premier & AZ
- Nas speaks on Slick Rick
- Documents with Slick Rick
- Nas speaks on Raekwon
- The Omerta - Original with Raekwon