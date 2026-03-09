Young Thug Is Feeling Love Sick With Mariah The Scientist On The Road

BY Cole Blake
Young Thug, Mariah The Scientist
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug perform during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug's post comes as Mariah The Scientist has been performing on the road for her "Hearts Sold Separately" tour.

Young Thug appears to be feeling love sick for Mariah The Scientist. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he replied to a post predicting the Coronavirus pandemic by writing: "When is Mariah coming home?"

The move left some fans in the replies confused by what he meant. "Isn’t she your fiancée?" one user asked. Others brought up the recent rumors about Thug allegedly being unfaithful, which he has already denied. "When you stop cheating," a user remarked.

More fans noted that Thug is likely referring to the fact that Mariah is currently on tour and their relationship is likely doing well. "Patience Thug, she locked in. Just drop that new album so she got something to listen to while she's out there shining," one fan wrote.

Mariah The Scientist's "Hearts Sold Separately" Tour

Mariah the Scientist has been traveling on her ongoing Hearts Sold Separately tour. She recently celebrated the popularity of the shows in the comments section of an Instagram post from The Fader. She explained that online criticism of her career no longer affects her and bragged about headlining sold-out shows.

"My (current) tour is sold out, 125k tickets sold all on my own… Packed from the front to the back & not a single lyric goes unsung," she wrote. "It's really something, u should see it in person. I thank God for it everyday. I've been able to support myself and my entire family by simply being myself. My sister is my manager, my cousin is my assistant. My fans (friends) have grown with me and related to me in ways that I never thought were possible."

As for the aforementioned cheating rumors, they stemmed from a viral video of Thug dancing with a woman at a club. He wrote on social media afterward: "N***a can’t even show luv to fans lol I was just being nice and having fun with humans. I don’t know that girl or want too, no shade to her tho she’s beautiful."

