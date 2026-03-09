Young Thug appears to be feeling love sick for Mariah The Scientist. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he replied to a post predicting the Coronavirus pandemic by writing: "When is Mariah coming home?"

The move left some fans in the replies confused by what he meant. "Isn’t she your fiancée?" one user asked. Others brought up the recent rumors about Thug allegedly being unfaithful, which he has already denied. "When you stop cheating," a user remarked.

More fans noted that Thug is likely referring to the fact that Mariah is currently on tour and their relationship is likely doing well. "Patience Thug, she locked in. Just drop that new album so she got something to listen to while she's out there shining," one fan wrote.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Taunts Her Haters Amid Criticism Of Her Stage Presence

Mariah The Scientist's "Hearts Sold Separately" Tour

Mariah the Scientist has been traveling on her ongoing Hearts Sold Separately tour. She recently celebrated the popularity of the shows in the comments section of an Instagram post from The Fader. She explained that online criticism of her career no longer affects her and bragged about headlining sold-out shows.

"My (current) tour is sold out, 125k tickets sold all on my own… Packed from the front to the back & not a single lyric goes unsung," she wrote. "It's really something, u should see it in person. I thank God for it everyday. I've been able to support myself and my entire family by simply being myself. My sister is my manager, my cousin is my assistant. My fans (friends) have grown with me and related to me in ways that I never thought were possible."