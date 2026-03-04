"In my opinion, I always said it was me, Uzi, X-- like we're talking actual SoundCloud. In my opinion, I'll probably get some flak for this, but I'd like to say Lil Tracy. Oh and Carti. I think my Rushmore is me, Uzi, Carti, X, and Lil Peep," he said.

From there, he explained why he left Juice Wrld off the list. "Juice really wasn't a part of our era," he noted. "He came after us. I remember in that era, X was going crazy. I remember Tay K was going crazy, I think Tay K would've been huge had his situation..."

When Kurrco shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies. "Ppl saying juice, trippie, summrs dont know what the purpose of a mt rushmore list is, its for the founding fathers. Really nobody that came out after late 2015 ish should be on the list, and even that is pushing it," one user argued. Another wrote: "Carti, Peep, and Uzi and X. Each of these individuals create a genre and style and is still replicated today."

Lil Uzi Vert's Next Album

Yachty's praise of Lil Uzi Vert comes as the rapper has been making headlines for a new interview with Dazed, published on Tuesday. During the discussion, they told the outlet that they're working on a new album.