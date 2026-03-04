Lil Yachty Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of SoundCloud Rappers With A Notable Omission

BY Cole Blake
Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 24: Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti attend "Whole Lotta Red" Listening Party at Traffik on December 24, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Yachty decided to leave Juice Wrld out of his picks, explaining that he felt he came after the original era.

Lil Yachty has revealed who would make his "Mount Rushmore" of rappers from the height of the SoundCloud era. Sitting down with Bootleg Kev for a recent interview, he went with himself, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, XXXTentacion, and Lil Peep, naming more than the usual four selections for a Mount Rushmore.

"In my opinion, I always said it was me, Uzi, X-- like we're talking actual SoundCloud. In my opinion, I'll probably get some flak for this, but I'd like to say Lil Tracy. Oh and Carti. I think my Rushmore is me, Uzi, Carti, X, and Lil Peep," he said.

From there, he explained why he left Juice Wrld off the list. "Juice really wasn't a part of our era," he noted. "He came after us. I remember in that era, X was going crazy. I remember Tay K was going crazy, I think Tay K would've been huge had his situation..."

When Kurrco shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies. "Ppl saying juice, trippie, summrs dont know what the purpose of a mt rushmore list is, its for the founding fathers. Really nobody that came out after late 2015 ish should be on the list, and even that is pushing it," one user argued. Another wrote: "Carti, Peep, and Uzi and X. Each of these individuals create a genre and style and is still replicated today."

Read More: Kanye West Reveals His Surprising Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

Lil Uzi Vert's Next Album

Yachty's praise of Lil Uzi Vert comes as the rapper has been making headlines for a new interview with Dazed, published on Tuesday. During the discussion, they told the outlet that they're working on a new album.  

"You gotta understand, I got so many flows," they said. "My fans don’t really appreciate when I make a big mainstream song. They say, ‘Well, we want a trapped-out Uzi.’ Then I make a trap song and they say, ‘Uzi, you know better than this, you make quality music, we can’t even hear it.' So instead of meeting those people in the middle, I make two different genres of music… I have my real drops that I usually drop on holidays or I have a countdown."

Read More: Joe Budden Podcast Passionately Debates Who's The Greatest Female Rapper Ever

Comments 0