Be Very Afraid (Vol. 1) - Album by Chase B

BY Tallie Spencer
The features list is stacked.

Chase B assembles a stacked lineup on his new project BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1), recruiting all the heavy-hitters for a 13-track compilation. The project sees guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Quavo, Babyface Ray, Sofaygo, Wallie The Sensei, Sheck Wes, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, Bri Brandz, Zona Man, G.T., HVN & Dougie F. Chase B steps further into the spotlight here, blending cinematic production with trap-heavy momentum and polished performances from each guest. Talking about the meaning of the album, Chase B said in an Instagram story that "Be Very Afraid isn't a traditional album, it's a mixtape and curation of people and sounds that I think are dope. Some superstars and some brand new voices. It's culture."

BE VERY AFRAID continues Chase B’s evolution from behind-the-scenes tastemaker to full-scale curator, delivering a collaboration built for festival stages and late-night rotation alike.

Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1)

Tracklist For BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1)
  1. Be Very Afraid
  2. Satellite (feat. Don Toliver & SoFaygo)
  3. Rain (feat. Sheck Wes)
  4. Facts (feat. Big Sean)
  5. 365 (feat. Babyface Ray, Zona Man & G.T.)
  6. Back In My Bag (feat. Dougie F)
  7. SEOUL GLOW
  8. Off at 7 (feat. Sheck Wes)
  9. Street Sweeper (feat. Swae Lee)
  10. Ring Ring (feat. Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
  11. Options (feat. HVN)
  12. First Round Pick (feat. SoFaygo & Wallie the Sensei)
  13. INDIE** (feat. bribrandz)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
