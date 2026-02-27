Be Very Afraid (Vol. 1) - Album by Chase B

Chase B assembles a stacked lineup on his new project BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1), recruiting all the heavy-hitters for a 13-track compilation. The project sees guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Quavo, Babyface Ray, Sofaygo, Wallie The Sensei, Sheck Wes, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, Bri Brandz, Zona Man, G.T., HVN & Dougie F. Chase B steps further into the spotlight here, blending cinematic production with trap-heavy momentum and polished performances from each guest. Talking about the meaning of the album, Chase B said in an Instagram story that "Be Very Afraid isn't a traditional album, it's a mixtape and curation of people and sounds that I think are dope. Some superstars and some brand new voices. It's culture."
BE VERY AFRAID continues Chase B’s evolution from behind-the-scenes tastemaker to full-scale curator, delivering a collaboration built for festival stages and late-night rotation alike.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1)
Tracklist For BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1)
- Be Very Afraid
- Satellite (feat. Don Toliver & SoFaygo)
- Rain (feat. Sheck Wes)
- Facts (feat. Big Sean)
- 365 (feat. Babyface Ray, Zona Man & G.T.)
- Back In My Bag (feat. Dougie F)
- SEOUL GLOW
- Off at 7 (feat. Sheck Wes)
- Street Sweeper (feat. Swae Lee)
- Ring Ring (feat. Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
- Options (feat. HVN)
- First Round Pick (feat. SoFaygo & Wallie the Sensei)
- INDIE** (feat. bribrandz)