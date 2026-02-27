Be Very Afraid (Vol. 1) - Album by Chase B

Chase B assembles a stacked lineup on his new project BE VERY AFRAID (Vol. 1), recruiting all the heavy-hitters for a 13-track compilation. The project sees guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Quavo, Babyface Ray, Sofaygo, Wallie The Sensei, Sheck Wes, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, Bri Brandz, Zona Man, G.T., HVN & Dougie F. Chase B steps further into the spotlight here, blending cinematic production with trap-heavy momentum and polished performances from each guest. Talking about the meaning of the album, Chase B said in an Instagram story that "Be Very Afraid isn't a traditional album, it's a mixtape and curation of people and sounds that I think are dope. Some superstars and some brand new voices. It's culture."