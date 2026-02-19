Third Chris King Murder Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot_19-2-2026_104914_www.instagram.com
Image via Chris King on Instagram
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Chris King's third and supposed final murder suspect has finally been taken in custody after what was almost a two-year-long search.

Chris King's family is one giant step closer to receiving some form of justice. The California rapper's third murder suspect, 32-year-old Trayvon Palmer, is now in custody as of Tuesday after an arrest in Las Vegas.

WKRN Nashville reports that the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed this update.

Deputy U.S. Marshals apprehended Palmer at an apartment complex in the city that night. His return to Nashville to face his charges is currently pending per the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Last December, authorities believed Palmer was hiding in Los Angeles.

Palmer faces first-degree murder, robbery, and weapons offenses.

He's most likely the last suspect in the robbery attempt/homicide. The other two include Amir Carroll and Adrian Cameron Jr. Both were arrested in 2025 with Carroll's occurring in February and Cameron Jr.'s in May.

Carroll was found in Nashville whereas authorities found Cameron Jr. in Los Angeles. They too are facing first-degree murder charges.

Overall, it's been some time since King's tragic death. However, it's at least good to see all of this progress being made.

Read More: Chris Paul Shows Kobe Bryant-Signed Air Jordan 3 "Lakers" PE From Their Final Game

When Did Chris King Pass Away?
Screenshot_19-2-2026_104959_www.instagram.com
Image via Chris King on Instagram

King, who was incredibly beloved by many artists even outside of rap, was fatally gunned down outside of a recording studio in the Midtown area of Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack took place around 2:30 a.m. on April 20, 2024. Chris King and some friends of his walked into an alley outside of the studio. They were approached by these three suspects and after some time, gunfire ensued. King and another friend were struck, but the rising artist was not so fortunate.

He passed away at the scene of the crime while his friend escaped with injuries.

As we said, King's death was gut punch for many including one Justin Bieber. King revealed in a social media post that were living together at one point. "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."

Additionally, Keke Palmer penned a heartfelt farewell. "Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments."

Read More: Cardi B Shows Love To “Little Miss Drama” Tour Guests Kehlani & Tyla

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Trippie Redd Toy Drive and Meet & Greet Music Chris King's Alleged Killer Finally Caught In LA After Year-Long Search
Trippie Redd Toy Drive and Meet &amp; Greet Music Nashville Police Hunt Final Suspect In Chris King’s Murder As Case Moves Toward Justice
Chris King, DDG Music Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, & More Artists Continue To Pay Tribute To Chris King
Trippie Redd Toy Drive and Meet &amp; Greet Music Chris King’s Alleged Murderer Is Now The Most Wanted Man In Nashville 
Comments 0