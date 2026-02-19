Third Chris King Murder Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas

Chris King's family is one giant step closer to receiving some form of justice. The California rapper's third murder suspect, 32-year-old Trayvon Palmer, is now in custody as of Tuesday after an arrest in Las Vegas.

WKRN Nashville reports that the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed this update.

Deputy U.S. Marshals apprehended Palmer at an apartment complex in the city that night. His return to Nashville to face his charges is currently pending per the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Palmer faces first-degree murder, robbery, and weapons offenses.

He's most likely the last suspect in the robbery attempt/homicide. The other two include Amir Carroll and Adrian Cameron Jr. Both were arrested in 2025 with Carroll's occurring in February and Cameron Jr.'s in May.

Carroll was found in Nashville whereas authorities found Cameron Jr. in Los Angeles. They too are facing first-degree murder charges.

Overall, it's been some time since King's tragic death. However, it's at least good to see all of this progress being made.

When Did Chris King Pass Away?

Image via Chris King on Instagram

King, who was incredibly beloved by many artists even outside of rap, was fatally gunned down outside of a recording studio in the Midtown area of Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack took place around 2:30 a.m. on April 20, 2024. Chris King and some friends of his walked into an alley outside of the studio. They were approached by these three suspects and after some time, gunfire ensued. King and another friend were struck, but the rising artist was not so fortunate.

He passed away at the scene of the crime while his friend escaped with injuries.

As we said, King's death was gut punch for many including one Justin Bieber. King revealed in a social media post that were living together at one point. "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."