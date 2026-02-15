NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface To A Fight Despite Squashing Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface Fight Despite Squashing Beef
Memphis rapper Bryson Potts, known as NLE Choppa, smiles as he waits to read his first book “Cricket Stop Cricking” for preschool children at Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy in South Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Blueface and NLE Choppa have been teasing a fight for a while now, although now that their beef has been settled, it will be more for show.

NLE Choppa, now known as NLE The Great, has a lot of beef to handle these days in hip-hop, including his largely unanswered shots at NBA YoungBoy. While that situation seems to have died down (for the most part), that's not all on the docket. He wants to continue his dynamic with Blueface despite them seemingly burying the hatchet on social media.

Via Twitter, Choppa challenged him earlier today (Sunday, February 15) to a fight and told him to "get in the octagon." Blueface and NLE Choppa have teased fighting before, but not in the way you would expect. Although they have talked about facing each other in a one-on-one, Blue once said his son should fight The Great's son. But this proved to be more controversial than they likely expected.

Once their family members became part of this ordeal, they decided to apologize to each other online. However, this doesn't mean that they can't still spar for the fun of it, to seek attention from the Internet, or just for settling the score in a sanctioned, consensual way. After all, maybe their references to their family members made them realize that they can't control how nasty these beefs could get.

Why Do Blueface & NLE Choppa Have Beef?

For those unaware, Blueface and NLE Choppa's beef escalated in late 2023 when one of the mothers of the latter's children rejected the former's advances. This brewed in the background for years, and they have continued to send shots ever since.

The two were previously collaborators, which adds another later of drama here. The Great supposedly dissed the California MC on "Shotta Flow 8," which seems to have ignited this most recent flare-up.

Still, after things became too messy with family members and insults, they cooled things down on social media. But both of them still seemed to hint at the idea of fighting to settle the score, so we'll see if Blue responds.

Ironically, Blueface has another fight to worry about, so maybe he'll pause on reacting to this after he faces Nick "Swaggy P" Young in their upcoming boxing match. That's in May, though, so he might have plenty of time to assess this Choppa situation and respond accordingly.

