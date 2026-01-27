Uncle Luke has announced that he is stepping down from his role as the head coach of Miami Edison Senior High School's football team. He explained his decision in a lengthy statement on social media, Monday, revealing that he intends to campaign for a congressional seat.

"I believe we are leaving Miami Edison better than we found it. The program now has brand-new locker rooms, upgraded football facilities, and a strong apparel partnership with Adidas. Most importantly, the foundation is in place for a bright and successful future," he said.

He also noted that he'll be spending the extra time on parenting and on his work in music and film. "I am proud of what we accomplished at Miami Edison, but I also look forward to the next chapter," he said. "I plan to spend more time working closely with my various companies in music and film, as well as continuing my commitment to Liberty City Optimist. Just as important, I want to be present for my son, who is currently an 11th-grade student-athlete."

Uncle Luke's Congressional Run

"Additionally, my potential run for Congress has played a major role in this decision," he concluded. "I do not want to shortchange the young men at Miami Edison while pursuing a congressional seat. I will make a final decision regarding that effort on February 15 2026."

In another video on social media, Luke explained that he didn't think he'd have enough time to run for Congress and coach high school football. "I'm not gonna run if they're okay with their congressperson," he explained of the timing of his decision. "If they're not okay with their congressperson, and there are a lot of things that are needed in these areas, that is when I'm gonna run."