Uncle Luke Confirms He’s Running For Congress In Florida

Uncle Luke Running Congress
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell attends the City of Miami's ceremony unveiling "Luther Campbell Way" on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
According to Uncle Luke, he's "demonstrated the ability to build, fight, and deliver" for Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Uncle Luke may have found success in the world of music, but now, he's looking to try something new. During a recent appearance on WPLG-Channel 10’s This Week in South Florida, he announced plans to run for Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

“After decades of fighting for my community — from the courtroom defending free speech all the way to the United States Supreme Court, to building businesses that created jobs across the South, to mentoring and coaching thousands of young people into college — I have officially decided to run for Congress in Florida’s 20th District," he said in an official statement released today (February 16). "My first order of business is to qualify by petition and let the people speak."

“For more than 35 years, I have worked on the ground in Liberty City and throughout South Florida — co-founding Liberty City Optimist, partnering with city and county leaders, building relationships with corporate sponsors, and helping hundreds of thousands of young people access education and opportunity through sports and mentorship," he continued. "I’ve done the work. I have the relationships. And I know how to get things done. There is no one else in this race who has demonstrated the ability to build, fight, and deliver for this community the way I have.”

Uncle Luke's Political Career
ONE Musicfest 2025
Uncle Luke performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This isn't the first time fans have heard of Uncle Luke's career pivot, however. Last month, he announced that he would be stepping down from his role as the head coach of Miami Edison Senior High School's football team to pursue politics.

"I am proud of what we accomplished at Miami Edison, but I also look forward to the next chapter," he explained at the time. "I plan to spend more time working closely with my various companies in music and film, as well as continuing my commitment to Liberty City Optimist. Just as important, I want to be present for my son, who is currently an 11th-grade student-athlete."

"Additionally, my potential run for Congress has played a major role in this decision," he added. "I do not want to shortchange the young men at Miami Edison while pursuing a congressional seat. I will make a final decision regarding that effort on February 15 2026."

