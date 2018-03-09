politician
- PoliticsJoe Biden Net Worth 2023: What Is The US President Worth?Explore how US President Joe Biden's net worth has grown in 2023, reflecting his savvy real estate investments and middle-class values.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated Using Homemade GunThe 67-year-old was gunned down on Friday morning while making a speech ahead of Sunday's election.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsOregon State Rep. Opens State Capitol Door To Let Trumpers Inside: WatchThis occurred in December 2020.By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomHalle Berry Disses Distant Relative Sarah PalinHalle Berry dissed her distant relative, politician Sarah Palin, on a viral Twitter thread, clarifying that the former VP candidate "ain't invited to the cookout."By Lynn S.
- TVDan Crenshaw Responds To Pete Davidson Retracting ApologyPete Davidson retracted the apology he made to politician Dan Crenshaw for mocking him on "SNL" during his Netflix special, and Crenshaw has some thoughts.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosStormzy Posts Up With Idris "James Bond" Elba In The "Vossi Bop" Music VideoStormzy is back to the barracks after nearly 2 years on the sidelines.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Prepares For 3rd Wave Of Copyright War Against New Zealand PoliticianEminem refuses to idly watch the Pirates make away with his fortune.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCongressman Labels 21 Savage ICE Arrest As "Terrorizing" IntimidationICE wants the music industry to keep its mouth shut, according to Hank Johnson.By Zaynab
- MusicMeek Mill "Ban" Lifted By Toronto Politician Norm Kelly After Drake ReconciliationMeek Mill has officially had his Toronto ban lifted.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKim Kardashian's Political Career Encouraged By Former Cali SenatorTed Lieu encourages her to get more involved.By Zaynab
- SocietySenator John McCain Dies At 81: ReportRest in peace to a true hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Reacts To Sen. Elizabeth Warren Hinting She Has A Crush On HimHe's the only reason Warren watches "Ballers."By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyArnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump A "Little Wet Noodle" After Putin ConferenceSchwarzenegger continues to take shots at Trump.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsSarah Palin Angered After Being Tricked Into Sacha Baron Cohen InterviewCohen is at it again. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Shot Down A Photo Request From Paul Ryan In Front Of His KidsSeth Rogen has no patience for Paul Ryan.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentTrump Says His Approval "Hit 50%, Higher Than Cheatin’ Obama"Trump's Twitter fingers strike again. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStacey Dash Supports Donald Trumps Notions About Charlottesville ProtestsThe former "Clueless" star is echoing the president's much-maligned sentiments. By David Saric